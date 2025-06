Only you will know how often and where you will need to charge, but you may find any old 8 amp EVSE with a normal 3 pin plug will be as easy and useful as anything.

If however you're looking for the ultimate in versatility, then have a look at https://www.nrgkick.com/en/ You can customise from a variety of different connectors, and I read somewhere they set one up for an NZ customer with the common plugs you'd find here.