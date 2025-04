We looked at a Torpedo 7 rack for our ebikes; but were a little concerned about the weight of the bikes vs the capacity of the rack.

We bought a Ezigrip Pro 2 in the end - this one: https://www.hyperdrive.co.nz/product/134398/ezigrip-e-rack-2-pro-bike-carrier-tow-ball-mount (note currently on sale); their sale price was a really good price for the rack that local retailers couldn't price-match. We were a little cautious not having heard of HyperDrive before this; but rack arrived in perfect condition within a few working days - love it; it's a great rack, and very simple / easy to use.

Have driven the bikes Wellington -> Taupo and return with no issues at all with that rack; and the in-built locking mechanism provides good reassurance too...

The only caveat is that we needed to change our towball to 50mm first - this rack will NOT work with 1 7/8" ball.

(Additional edit: This rack was recommended by the eBike retailer/agent, btw)