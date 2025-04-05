Hi there,

I have a brand new truck that I got Duraseal added too and when I washed it today, it came up with loads of white (wax) looking marks all over it. These are not your normal water marks as I dried the car immediately. For reference, I used the supplied Duraseal Car wash and washed the car out of direct sunlight. (borderline night time). I have attached a picture for reference but does anyone know what this is and what the cause could be? I will be taking the truck back to the dealer but was just wondering if there is something I could do?

Cheers and TIA.