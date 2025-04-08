josephhinvest

Has anyone tried one of the dash cams from FITCAMX.
I've just got a new [to me] 2021 corolla hatch and I'd like a dash cam. I've installed several in the past with piggy back fuses and running cables down the A pillar etc and I really really REALLY don't want to be prying off trim and fiddling in the fuse panel of this near mint car.
The FITCAMX camera taps power from the adaptive cruise control sensor located behind the rear view mirror. Their installation videos suggest the install takes only a short time, and frankly, it looks pretty great.
The dash cam doesn't have GPS, but other than that, it looks pretty good.
Any thoughts?
Cheers,
Joseph