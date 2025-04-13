Just for fun - reprogrammed AZEO Leaf menu to replace meaningless "Maintenance" to "Reminders" and "Other 1" to PAY RUC, which make more sense IMO. On top of that customized 3 dash menus (Trip, Speed, Energy) with the owner's name (max 6 letters):
