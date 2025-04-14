Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Learner Driver / Young Person Insurance options
#319329 14-Apr-2025 14:25
Hi all,

Have kids entering the drivers license/learner driver age bracket (16 - 18).  I'd started another thread asking about member experiences with various small cars for training and learning, but question of insurance cover came up.  I'm with AA I think for car cover currently but should probably review the scene when we start hitting this point.

 

So starting a separate thread for future reference and the question is mostly:


What's your experience been for getting insurance for young learners?

 

  • Any key takeaways or gotchas to watch out for here?
  • Car Types being surprisingly expensive to insure perhaps too?
  • Best companies after shopping around etc?

 

 

AA most stolen cars of 2024

 

According to our internal claims data, the Toyota Aqua once again topped the charts in 2024, followed by the Mazda Demio, Nissan Tiida, Toyota Corolla, and Toyota Vitz.

 



Thanks!

it also depends a lot on how old the learner driver is, my son was 28 when he got his learner licence and i added him to my full insurance for no extra cost.




My experience from "back in the day" was that it certainly paid to shop around.  We were with AA Insurance at the time, but AMI were able to quote a much lower increase for an under 25 driver.

 

Seems AMI still offer something: https://www.ami.co.nz/young-driver

 

(I am not affliated with AMI, nor am I a current customer for entirely different reasons *cough*employer discount*cough*different company*cough*)

