Hi all,



Have kids entering the drivers license/learner driver age bracket (16 - 18). I'd started another thread asking about member experiences with various small cars for training and learning, but question of insurance cover came up. I'm with AA I think for car cover currently but should probably review the scene when we start hitting this point.

So starting a separate thread for future reference and the question is mostly:





What's your experience been for getting insurance for young learners?





Any key takeaways or gotchas to watch out for here?

Car Types being surprisingly expensive to insure perhaps too?

Best companies after shopping around etc?

AA most stolen cars of 2024

According to our internal claims data, the Toyota Aqua once again topped the charts in 2024, followed by the Mazda Demio, Nissan Tiida, Toyota Corolla, and Toyota Vitz.





Thanks!