Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Speedo cluster peeling
David321

455 posts

Ultimate Geek


#319403 22-Apr-2025 09:13
Send private message quote this post

H all,

 

 

 

Curious if anyone else has had this happen to the speedo clusters in their car?

 

We have a mazda CX5 which I am guessing has been imported and possibly had a MPH speedo rather than a KPH speedo, as there seems to be some sort of sticker over the speed gauge and other gauges within the cluster.

 

The problem is it is starting to bubble and peel, I figure I could remove the cluster and see if I could also then remove the clear plastic screen to expose the cluster and try and press the stickers down again, but I know this will be quite a hassle and will take some time which I frankly don't have these days!

 

So I was curious if anyone knows a place in Christchurch that does this? Idealy they would remove the old stickers and fit new ones. I figure it must usually be done during the importing of these cars, not sure if its done overseas before they get here, or done here as they arrive?

 

Or at the very least perhaps someone knows where I could get these stickers? I could buy them and put them away for when I do have some spare time to remove the cluster and have a go at it myself.

 




_David_

Create new topic
mentalinc
3142 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3366445 22-Apr-2025 09:21
Send private message quote this post

You didn't mention where you purchased it from, but I'd be taking it back to them to sort out.

 

You also may have an issue if the sticker is attached wrong and end up speeding vs what the 'sticker' says.

 

I'd expect it to fail the next WOF, even if it's not a check item.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
David321

455 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3366446 22-Apr-2025 09:25
Send private message quote this post

mentalinc:

 

You didn't mention where you purchased it from, but I'd be taking it back to them to sort out.

 

You also may have an issue if the sticker is attached wrong and end up speeding vs what the 'sticker' says.

 

I'd expect it to fail the next WOF, even if it's not a check item.

 

 

Private sale, not through a dealership.




_David_

richms
27888 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3366455 22-Apr-2025 10:20
Send private message quote this post

I wonder how many warning lights are under those stickers that you cant see too.




Richard rich.ms



David321

455 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3366457 22-Apr-2025 10:28
Send private message quote this post

richms:

 

I wonder how many warning lights are under those stickers that you cant see too.

 

 

They shine through the sticker




_David_

robjg63
4074 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3366459 22-Apr-2025 10:29
Send private message quote this post

Wouldnt think you would have to put stickers over the rev counter if the car originally had MPH instead of KM/h.

 

Wonder if someone has decided they didnt want a set of white (maybe) instruments and put some dodgy stickers over it.

 

Perhaps you just need to peel them off.

 

EDIT: Or get someone to try and remove them for you. Probably a horrible job to get at.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright