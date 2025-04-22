H all,

Curious if anyone else has had this happen to the speedo clusters in their car?

We have a mazda CX5 which I am guessing has been imported and possibly had a MPH speedo rather than a KPH speedo, as there seems to be some sort of sticker over the speed gauge and other gauges within the cluster.

The problem is it is starting to bubble and peel, I figure I could remove the cluster and see if I could also then remove the clear plastic screen to expose the cluster and try and press the stickers down again, but I know this will be quite a hassle and will take some time which I frankly don't have these days!

So I was curious if anyone knows a place in Christchurch that does this? Idealy they would remove the old stickers and fit new ones. I figure it must usually be done during the importing of these cars, not sure if its done overseas before they get here, or done here as they arrive?

Or at the very least perhaps someone knows where I could get these stickers? I could buy them and put them away for when I do have some spare time to remove the cluster and have a go at it myself.