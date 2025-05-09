Hi, I have no claim in progress just after information as last time car was in panel beaters was over 10 years ago so things may have changed.

Have tried talking to AMI stuff on what ifs? But there answers are rather vague, saying for particulars would need to talk to claims person.

Just wish to know if car is off road for accepted claim do you get a loan car?

I added on rental option yesterday, but the person told me it was $30 if used. When documentation came through saw it was $30 a day, so for 30 days max period that would cost $900, ouch.

So rang today got it removed, and added on alternative transport costs up to $50 a day covered max $50 a day, 30 days. Again though rep was vague on how it works, do I send in receipts get reimbursed or do they give vouchers, they couldn’t tell me.





Email hasn’t come through on that one, but looks like their systems are down at moment as every time try to log in get something has gone wrong at present.

If anyone has made a claim, how has it worked for transport while car off road?, Last time car was at panel beaters I had to wait about two weeks, then panel beater gave free loan car. Thanks.