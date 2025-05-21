maclongshanks:

Hi everyone,

We're needing to replace the left front shock (passenger side) on our 2005 Nissan Lafesta 🐾🌸

I've called a few mechanics and have found quite a variation in the price of the shock if they get it. They've quoted around the same length of time to do it.

There's $100 to $150 difference between the prices for the shock.

I asked one place if there are different brands of non original shocks and they said there are, but they didn't know if there is any difference in quality between them.

Does anyone have an experienced opinion on this, are there differences in quality?

How would we know which ones are good?

Are we potentially better to get the shock ourselves and get a mechanic to fit it?

Would we be paying more as we don't have an account with the supplier, and how much more?

If this is a good option, does anyone have recommendations for a good brand and supplier to get one from?

Edit: We've been quoted for just the one left front shock. We're not able to afford to replace both unfortunately. I'd still be interested to know if there are any consequences from only doing one tho. But we're probably only going to be able to do the one, unless there is something serious that can happen from that.

Thanks so kindly for your help :)🐾🙏🏽