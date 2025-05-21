Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Urgent, replacing shock for Nissan Lafesta
maclongshanks

53 posts

Master Geek


#319684 21-May-2025 19:53
Hi everyone,

 

We're needing to replace the left front shock (passenger side) on our 2005 Nissan Lafesta 🐾🌸

 

I've called a few mechanics and have found quite a variation in the price of the shock if they get it. They've quoted around the same length of time to do it.

 

There's $100 to $150 difference between the prices for the shock. 

 

I asked one place if there are different brands of non original shocks and they said there are, but they didn't know if there is any difference in quality between them.

 

Does anyone have an experienced opinion on this, are there differences in quality?

 

How would we know which ones are good?

 

Are we potentially better to get the shock ourselves and get a mechanic to fit it?

 

Would we be paying more as we don't have an account with the supplier, and how much more?

 

If this is a good option, does anyone have recommendations for a good brand and supplier to get one from?

 

Edit: We've been quoted for just the one left front shock. We're not able to afford to replace both unfortunately. I'd still be interested to know if there are any consequences from only doing one tho. But we're probably only going to be able to do the one, unless there is something serious that can happen from that.

 

Thanks so kindly for your help :)🐾🙏🏽

 1 | 2
RunningMan
8978 posts

Uber Geek


  #3375415 21-May-2025 20:18
Check whether you have been quoted to replace one or two. It's generally best to replace both sides as a pair so the handling is not adversely affected.



Radiotron
180 posts

Master Geek


  #3375416 21-May-2025 20:22
RunningMan:

 

Check whether you have been quoted to replace one or two. It's generally best to replace both sides as a pair so the handling is not adversely affected.

 

 

Recommend KYB shocks and yes, replace as a pair

maclongshanks

53 posts

Master Geek


  #3375419 21-May-2025 20:33
Hi thanks so much :)🙏🏽

 

It's just the one we've been quoted for.

 

We're not able to afford to do 2 unfortunately. Unless there are consequences from doing just the one?

 

We probably can't do 2 anyway but I'd still appreciate knowing if there is anything that can happen from that.

 

We do mostly round town driving, 50 to 60km speed usually. 



Radiotron
180 posts

Master Geek


  #3375421 21-May-2025 20:45
If only one, apart from possible handling compromises, wheel alignment and resulting uneven tyre wear could be a thing. And if it's the front/s (I assume), may not brake straight in an emergency situation. Everyone's situation is different however strongly recommend doing both if you can. 

tweake
2425 posts

Uber Geek


  #3375471 21-May-2025 21:30
monroes are not to bad for a mid range brand. avoid the cheap brands. there is a massive difference between brands. also many brands have multiple types of shocks for popular models.

 

while replacing one shock on its own is not great, the handling won't be as bad as what you have now with a failed shock.

gzt

gzt
17231 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3375478 21-May-2025 22:03
Are we potentially better to get the shock ourselves and get a mechanic to fit it?

Generally not. It can turn into a faff around with wrong parts etc etc.

If you're shopping around for mechanics anyway, some have good relationships with wreckers, secondhand parts importers, etc and will quote you a with secondhand part price off the top of their head. There has to be a bit of trust in the chain for that to work but it's relatively common if you ask.

How many kms on your car, what is it worth and where are you located?

Scott3
4005 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3375484 21-May-2025 23:19
Just went through this with a leaking rear shock on a 2006 lexus SUV (220,000km).

Replacing one shock is perfectly road legal, and my mechanic was happy to do it. But best practice is to do both. Imaging going over speed bump or inducing a heavy breaking input compressing the front shock's if they are mismatched, the one with less damping will sink faster, and the car will twist and tilt a little to the side. Not perfect, but not dangerous either...

I opted to do both, and as it happens the mechanic noticed the "good" side was also starting to leak when they pulled it out.


Options for my car, all incl mount / boot (my rubber boot had perished away to nothing, while not required by law, I kind of want my nice new shock to be protected as it is designed to be). Per side, all excluding GST

 

  • Ultima: $167.90 via shock shop
  • KYB: $517 via mechanic
  • Monroe: $559 via shock shop
  • Lexus - at least $100 more than KYB, didn't get the boot price once I heard the lead time was 2-4 weeks ex Japan.

I hear Ultima is a bit shit (at least for a nicer car like mine) - but if your main goal is getting road legal on the cheap, it could be worth considering.

 

It is worth the time to check the price of genuine parts, not in this case, but sometimes they are surprisingly good value.

KYB and Monroe are boot considered good aftermarket parts. Reading online KYB hard a reputation of being a little firmer to start with, but approaching OEM softness after about 10,000km. Can't say I noticed much of a difference. Many online dislike these brands, with a preference for the (much more expensive) Bilstein suspension.

Ultimately went with KYB via the mechanic, largely for convenance.

I gave some serious thought to getting a spring compressor, and doing a DIY replacement, as the labor was ~$300 a side. Ultimately decided I was too busy, and just paid the mechanic.


On getting the part yourself, and getting your mechanic to fit it. Generally mechanics take small or no margins on parts and make their living from the labor rate, so it is often not worth it. In my case, my mechanic ordered the correct part, but the wrong part got shipped to them, and they handled all the organization of shipping the wrong part back and getting the correct one. Of course if you order parts yourself and get the wrong version, it is your problem (and the mechanic may well charge their time to take your car apart, find it dosn't fit, and put the old part back in...)

 

[edit] - getting as second hand shock (or potentially the entire coil over assembly to reduce fitting costs) from a wrecker is also an option, but of course, you risk spending $300 to have a part fitted that is approaching the end of it's life.

 
 
 
 

maclongshanks

53 posts

Master Geek


  #3375485 22-May-2025 00:21
Thank you so much everyone 😺🐾🙏🏽

 

As always a wealth of valuable information and life savers!! We really appreciate it :)

 

It's amazing how much you can learn in these forums that the professionals (at least where we are) don't tell you :O

 

@Radiotron

 

Thank you for that. Would the wheel alignment be resolved by doing a wheel alignment after?

 

By uneven tyre wear do you mean the front tyres will wear at different rates, or could there be wear on the tyre on the side with the older shock that we don't want? 🐾🌸

 

@gzt

 

Thank you for that. I think we're wanting a new shock. That's great to know though.

 

It's done 143 000 kms ish, I'm not sure what its worth but could be $4500 or more. We're in Tairawhiti Gisborne 🌸🐾

 

@Scott3

 

Thank you so much! That's amazingly insightful and helpful :)

 

Thank you so much for taking the time to pass that on :)🌸🙏🏽

 

 

 

There seems to be something weird going on with the formatting in my posts, apologies for the odd line spacing :)

 

 

Scott3
4005 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3375487 22-May-2025 00:33
Forgot to mention above, Budget for a wheel alignment after (if this isn't in your mechanics quote already).

Any change of suspension components mean's a slight change in geometry is likely. small like 1mm, but enough to throw your alignment out. You could experience faster tire wear, and possibly worse handling until this is done. (my car required a small alignment adjustment as a result of my rear shock change).

maclongshanks

53 posts

Master Geek


  #3375488 22-May-2025 00:36
Does anyone have any thoughts on how the cheaper and mid range shock brands would be for us in our situation, with our type of car?

 

We're mainly doing just round town driving, 50 to 60km. I don't want terrible handling but we're not needing the best of the best either. We're hoping to find something that will last as long as possible but hopefully doesn't cost the earth. 

 

How do the cheaper and mid range non genuine shocks compare to the Nissan shock for handling and longevity?

 

I'm guessing our current shocks are probably the originals, tho I guess I don't know for sure as our car was a Japanese import. We don't have any history. But if they are the original shocks they've lasted for 20 years.

 

We had a 96 Nissan Sentra wagon before this that never needed them replaced, even after 340 000+ kms, off road, beaches etc 🐾🌸

Radiotron
180 posts

Master Geek


  #3375493 22-May-2025 06:38
@Radiotron

 

Thank you for that. Would the wheel alignment be resolved by doing a wheel alignment after?

 

By uneven tyre wear do you mean the front tyres will wear at different rates, or could there be wear on the tyre on the side with the older shock that we don't want? 🐾🌸

 

 

Quick answer as I'm getting ready for work - uneven wear I'm suggesting will be across the width of the tyre, for example one side may have more visible wear on the inner or outer shoulder of the tyre. An alignment after repair is needed for any suspension work. 

 

Bear in mind that the wheel and tyre are not a fixed thing as often imagined, as well as rotating, there's movement up and down and laterally, there is a heck of a lot of physics going on.

 

Good luck getting it sorted, and motor on :)

Batman
Mad Scientist
29783 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3375500 22-May-2025 07:51
maclongshanks:

 

Does anyone have any thoughts on how the cheaper and mid range shock brands would be for us in our situation, with our type of car?

 

We're mainly doing just round town driving, 50 to 60km. I don't want terrible handling but we're not needing the best of the best either. We're hoping to find something that will last as long as possible but hopefully doesn't cost the earth. 

 

How do the cheaper and mid range non genuine shocks compare to the Nissan shock for handling and longevity?

 

I'm guessing our current shocks are probably the originals, tho I guess I don't know for sure as our car was a Japanese import. We don't have any history. But if they are the original shocks they've lasted for 20 years.

 

We had a 96 Nissan Sentra wagon before this that never needed them replaced, even after 340 000+ kms, off road, beaches etc 🐾🌸

 

 

Go for the cheapest. Your car is old and is not worth much and you don't have money. Unless you want to go racing on a race track. 

Asteros
290 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3375507 22-May-2025 09:00
OP which tyres did you end up buying last year?

Hunter
79 posts

Master Geek


  #3375560 22-May-2025 09:16
Shock Absorbers are suppose to be replaced in pairs.
Not recommended to only replace new one side.
Even in town driving, in a emergency, you can lose it quite badly when there is a difference in shocks rate.

As was said, car is older, and finances is tight

Can I suggest that you pick up a second hand shocks from wreckers.
And get somebody to replace for you.
At least you have a sort of a balance set on the axle.
And save money as well.

tripper1000
1621 posts

Uber Geek


  #3375561 22-May-2025 09:25
1) Replacing 1x bad shock with 1x new shock will improve handling and safety. (Replacing 2x shocks will improve it further and if it was a race car you'd replace them as a pair, but it isn't and an improvement is an improvement).

 

2) You should always get an alignment since changing the shock will mess it up. Even if safety doesn't concern you, alignments are a tire/fuel (money) saving investment. I bet it is over-due for one anyway. 

 

3) Most cheap (but not chineseum) shocks will outlive this car. The other side will need doing in a year to two so start putting some extra pennies in the car account for that day. I realise there are budget constraints, but for full disclosure it is cheaper overall to replace them as a pair, since this saves the mechanics time, potentially saves your time of work and it saves on doing the alignment twice. 

 

4) If you are cash poor but time rich, do an automotive home maintenance night class or similar. You can save a bunch of money in the long run, have a better/safer vehicle and get a lot of satisfaction (and brownie points) out of it. Skills can also transfer into home maintenance saving money/improving standard of living. It could also become a money saving hobby that replaces an expensive hobby, such as mountain biking, drone crashing, skeet shooting, ice carving, cigar smoking or what have you. 

 1 | 2
