outdoorsnz

Related to this forum post. Flat battery / faulty alternator issue.

Local options didn't work out. Repair not an option (Well you could debate, but that option could cost me money and no result). Auto spark and my garage could not source through their networks.

We had to remove the alternator to find out the details. It was hidden deep!!! So my only option now is source overseas.

Here is one site I found, and example of the alternator (incl vacumm pump) that I need. 12V 100amps.

https://www.sparepartstore24.co.uk/13625808-ridex

Has someone else done this? That are NZ based and ordered from the UK / Europe. Few sites I've found via the part number (LR1100502K) don't list shipping out of the UK / Europe.

I do have a few possible contacts in the UK that might be able to help, but I thought I would check in with GZ community first.

Thanks :-)