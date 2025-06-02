Hi All,

I have a 2015 Daihatsu Mebius which is a rebadged Prius Alpha

When I first got it I was getting about 650km to a tank, I am now getting about 550km to a tank. approx 17km / l

I friend who has a similar model says he gets about 900km to a tank and a few Uber drivers say the same.

From what I can tell it has a 40l tank, I thought it was a 35l tank until the other day when I put 36l into it.

Does anyone know what size tank these have, it could be the fuel tank sender is not right.

Toyota have cleaned the trottal body and changed the spark plugs but this has made no difference. I suspect the crank angle sensor and oxygen sensor is OK otherwise Toyota would have picket it up on their scan.

I am starting to think that the battery is on its way out.

I do have a ODB2 dongle that I have never used but I dont have any software to read the car info.

Any thoughts / info / advice / recommendations.

John

( I am in Auckland if that makes any difference )