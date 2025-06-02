Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Prius V / Alpha Mileage
#319779 2-Jun-2025 10:46
Hi All,

 

I have a 2015 Daihatsu Mebius which is a rebadged Prius Alpha 

 

When I first got it I was getting about 650km to a tank, I am now getting about 550km to a tank. approx 17km / l

 

I friend who has a similar model says he gets about 900km to a tank and a few Uber drivers say the same.

 

From what I can tell it has a 40l tank, I thought it was a 35l tank until the other day when I put 36l into it.

 

Does anyone know what size tank these have, it could be the fuel tank sender is not right.

 

Toyota have cleaned the trottal body and changed the spark plugs but this has made no difference. I suspect the crank angle sensor and oxygen sensor is OK otherwise Toyota would have picket it up on their scan.

 

I am starting to think that the battery is on its way out.

 

I do have a ODB2 dongle that I have never used but I dont have any software to read the car info.

 

Any thoughts / info / advice / recommendations.

 

John

 

( I am in Auckland if that makes any difference )

 

 

 

 




  #3379777 2-Jun-2025 11:19
i think you need a new battery. how much is a new battery?

 

10 years is an eternity for batteries. my wife's new iphone, its battery degrades 10% in one year. can't tell on my samsung as it doesn't have that data.

 
 
 
 

  #3379780 2-Jun-2025 11:50
You took it to Toyota and they could not tell you what is wrong? I'm extremely surprised. Is there more to the story?

  #3379787 2-Jun-2025 12:06
You haven't said what mileage you have done. I have a 2015 Prius Alpha that's about to clock 120,000 - I've had it for nearly two years and bought it when it had about 98,000km on it. I'm in Wellington and have to deal with lots of steep hills, in particular the one I live near the top of.

 

 

 

Typical efficiency is about 14.9km/L or about 500-to-550km per tank. Most I've put in is about 38L?, usually fill up just as the low fuel light comes on and usually that's 33-35L I think.

 

 

 

Total KMs will affect the efficiency of your battery. But also driving style will influence range, I probably have a heavier-than-average foot at open road speed but I also enjoy efficiently using the battery when commuting in traffic, almost gaming whether or not I can keep the ICE from starting.




