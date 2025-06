We have a few Xiaomi scooters in the family and they do the job well. Less than 3Km would be nothing at all.

If you stick with a known brand you can get them serviced locally, and you will find lots of after market addons online (Aliexpress etc) which you may find appealing if wanting to customise.

I kept blowing out the tires (due to my 100Kg+ weight I suspect) so I replaced those with solid ones.

The main challenge is protection against theft. I've never left the scooter out in public as I haven't researched enough about how to effectively secure it.

And aside from a helmet, I strongly recommend wearing some gloves even if fingerless. Will save scraping the skin off your palms should you take a tumble.