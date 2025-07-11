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ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Diagnosing/fixing Honda Airwave serious water leak issue
AlDrag

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#320154 11-Jul-2025 12:30
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My mate's 2005 Honda Airwave (he's on holiday, so the car is with us for a month) is having water leaking into the car somehow! I'm pretty certain it's caused by rain as it seems to get worse when that happens.

 

So the floor of the front 2 seats is super wet. It fills up to a puddle on one side when parked on the side of the road (since the car would be titled at an angle). The back is getting wet now too, but I suspect that's because the car is parked up on a hill now (my driveway).

 

I've managed to lift the passenger side floor up to reveal the bare metal and foam padding of the car. Not fully though, as I don't know how to remove the center console and car seat. The foam pad is super soaked and even the pad in front, where your foot rests, is soaked also.

 

I can't find any signs of where the leak could be coming from. The car has a glass roof, but the ceiling of the car is dry. This seal on top of the car interfacing with the glass roof and windscreen is bad (can easily lift it) but supposedly the panelbeaters didn't think it was a problem. It's full of water. The seal on the other side of the car isn't. https://imgur.com/a/B1zWdRo

 

I've taken the car to a panelbeater and they ran a hose on the car for a while and couldn't find any issues! Maybe they didn't run the hose on the correct area though, I'm not sure.

 

I'm lost where to go next! Any tips and advice would be appreciated.

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trig42
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  #3393291 11-Jul-2025 14:43
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Has it got a sunroof?

 

That's the most common culprit - the drains around the sunroof edge blocked. There's a fair bit online on things to look for to clear the blockage.



AlDrag

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  #3393295 11-Jul-2025 14:52
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trig42:

 

Has it got a sunroof?

 

That's the most common culprit - the drains around the sunroof edge blocked. There's a fair bit online on things to look for to clear the blockage.

 

 

 

 

It does, that's where the bad seal is. But it's a not an openable sunroof. So I don't think those have drains?

 

 

 

I found a similar issue to the same car online https://www.fitfreak.net/forums/3rd-generation-2015/98789-water-leaks-12.html#post1455155
Seems like it might be the same issue, but I'd have to wait for the rain to stop and test it properly with a hose.

wellygary
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  #3393296 11-Jul-2025 14:57
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but the ceiling of the car is dry. 

 

It won't be dripping through ,

 

it will likely be entering via the seals round the sunroof or front window, from there it will be gently flowing down wiring or the inside of plastic panelling, (the door pillars will be primary routes if its the sunroof)  and then pooling in the sound baffling/carpet on the floor.

 

Until it stops raining I would look at taping the seals up just to stop anything more entering, then once you get some clear weather try to find to entry point and try the beast out... 



AlDrag

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  #3393297 11-Jul-2025 14:58
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wellygary:

 

but the ceiling of the car is dry. 

 

It won't be dripping through ,

 

it will likely be entering via the seals round the sunroof or front window, from there it will be gently flowing down wiring or the inside of plastic panelling, (the door pillars will be primary routes if its the sunroof)  and then pooling in the sound baffling/carpet on the floor.

 

Until it stops raining I would look at taping the seals up just to stop anything more entering, then once you get some clear weather try to find to entry point and try the beast out... 

 

 


What tape should I get for this? Something that won't ruin the clear coat/paint of the car.

duckDecoy
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  #3393331 11-Jul-2025 17:23
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If the car has a sunroof it is almost always a blocked drain.  Google/Youtube for advice on how to clear them, you might even find examples for the exact model.   Here's a generic one (there are thousands) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UoEZd-h5YAw

 

Second would be the external drains below the front windscreen that drain the water from the areas around the windscreen wipers, another common culprit.  Again google/youtube should show some examples.

systemd
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  #3393333 11-Jul-2025 17:29
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I'm betting there's a crack in the roof channel seam sealant, a fairly common issue with a bunch of different models of Honda from the 00s-10s.

 

There are plenty of videos on YouTube for DIY fixes (search honda roof channel seam sealant), otherwise your panelbeater should be able to do it (takes 30 minutes max, excluding drying time)

 

 

 

 

edit: added image for reference

HP

 
 
 
 

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Goosey
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  #3393354 11-Jul-2025 19:28
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If tape residue is an issue, you could always tape to windows, front, sides and back…..as If car is parked then just go get a suitable tarp from Bunnings or wherever. If you don’t want to use tape then the easiest way would be to make sure the tarp is one with lots of rope eyelets (pull the rope under the car).

 

 

 

document it for your mate…hope you already took pictures.

 

if it is the seal, then water might just be runnings down a channel to the side of windshield pillars….or if it’s the gutters…same way…

 

it could even be the windscreen…. Water running thru the channel…

 

 

 

im joking here, but get a few buckets of that clear acrylic glue or polyurethane floor finishing…… tape up windows, cover the car….it will look nice n shiney afterwards.

wellygary
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  #3393382 11-Jul-2025 21:33
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wellygary:

 

but the ceiling of the car is dry. 

 

It won't be dripping through ,

 

it will likely be entering via the seals round the sunroof or front window, from there it will be gently flowing down wiring or the inside of plastic panelling, (the door pillars will be primary routes if its the sunroof)  and then pooling in the sound baffling/carpet on the floor.

 

Until it stops raining I would look at taping the seals up just to stop anything more entering, then once you get some clear weather try to find to entry point and dry the beast out... 

 

AlDrag

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  #3393385 11-Jul-2025 22:01
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duckDecoy:

 

If the car has a sunroof it is almost always a blocked drain.  Google/Youtube for advice on how to clear them, you might even find examples for the exact model.   Here's a generic one (there are thousands) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UoEZd-h5YAw

 

Second would be the external drains below the front windscreen that drain the water from the areas around the windscreen wipers, another common culprit.  Again google/youtube should show some examples.

 

 

 

 

This is a fixed glass roof, can't open the sunroof, so like a Tesla. Would this have drain holes for the glass roof itself?

Regarding the windscreen, you mean the "cowling" right? I can take a look at that tomorrow.

AlDrag

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  #3393386 11-Jul-2025 22:02
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systemd:

 

I'm betting there's a crack in the roof channel seam sealant, a fairly common issue with a bunch of different models of Honda from the 00s-10s.

 

There are plenty of videos on YouTube for DIY fixes (search honda roof channel seam sealant), otherwise your panelbeater should be able to do it (takes 30 minutes max, excluding drying time)

 

 

 

 

edit: added image for reference

 

 

 

 

Ohhh it could be! Would completely lifting the seal out to check ruin it? Would I be able to put the seal back on? Or are they sort of glued on? I mean the seal is basically coming off completely anyway...

systemd
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  #3393411 12-Jul-2025 09:07
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AlDrag:

 

Ohhh it could be! Would completely lifting the seal out to check ruin it? Would I be able to put the seal back on? Or are they sort of glued on? I mean the seal is basically coming off completely anyway...

 

 

They simply slide on to that little metal peg in that picture. It can be a bit fiddly to slide back on if the steel on the seal itself is rusty, otherwise you can't do more damage unless you try pulling them up.

 

Here's a quick video (albeit the angles are pretty bad) of somebody removing them (1:04 if the link doesn't take you there) https://youtu.be/k2YF2DDrlJw?feature=shared&t=64

 

 

 

It may be worth having a rag handy, you'd be surprised how much gunk can accumulate under these things.

 
 
 
 

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AlDrag

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  #3393733 14-Jul-2025 10:21
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I finally found the issue. It's leaking through the passenger door.

 

 

 

https://streamable.com/mmqcoy

 

 

 

So the water is not funnelling through the door drain holes at the bottom for some reason? 

trig42
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  #3393735 14-Jul-2025 10:37
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Good find.
Can you take off the door cards and check why it's not going where it should? Could just be a simple blockage.

 

 

AlDrag

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  #3393736 14-Jul-2025 10:41
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trig42:

 

Good find.
Can you take off the door cards and check why it's not going where it should? Could just be a simple blockage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debating whether I try myself or take to a panel beater. But looks like it's pretty easy based on a video, so may quickly try on my lunch break (working from home).

Dynamic
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  #3393758 14-Jul-2025 12:31
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Wow.  That is a lot of water accumulated in that door.  Your friend should be grateful that you caught it.  I've seen wet cars that were closed up for a couple of weeks that were full of mould.

 

Coincidentally, my 9 year old Outback started leaking inside on Friday.  Sunroof drain channels seem to be the culprit.




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