My mate's 2005 Honda Airwave (he's on holiday, so the car is with us for a month) is having water leaking into the car somehow! I'm pretty certain it's caused by rain as it seems to get worse when that happens.

So the floor of the front 2 seats is super wet. It fills up to a puddle on one side when parked on the side of the road (since the car would be titled at an angle). The back is getting wet now too, but I suspect that's because the car is parked up on a hill now (my driveway).

I've managed to lift the passenger side floor up to reveal the bare metal and foam padding of the car. Not fully though, as I don't know how to remove the center console and car seat. The foam pad is super soaked and even the pad in front, where your foot rests, is soaked also.

I can't find any signs of where the leak could be coming from. The car has a glass roof, but the ceiling of the car is dry. This seal on top of the car interfacing with the glass roof and windscreen is bad (can easily lift it) but supposedly the panelbeaters didn't think it was a problem. It's full of water. The seal on the other side of the car isn't. https://imgur.com/a/B1zWdRo

I've taken the car to a panelbeater and they ran a hose on the car for a while and couldn't find any issues! Maybe they didn't run the hose on the correct area though, I'm not sure.

I'm lost where to go next! Any tips and advice would be appreciated.