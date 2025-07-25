phrozenpenguin

Looking to understand how people consider depreciation in relation to car purchases (used vehicles), or consider the amount of km's done in relation to pricing. I rarely buy (or sell) vehicles, tend to keep them for a long time, and do approx 15,000km/year. How would you look at the numbers below, examples for two different vehicles at two different price points. Appreciate any thoughts and explanations.
Example 1
Basically same vehicle, minor spec differences, lower km version is tidier:
$60k for 60,000km version or $40k for 130,000km version
(New approx $130k)
Example 2
Basically same vehicle, newer version a bit tidier:
$28k for 2021 with 100,000km or $35k for 2023 with 40,000km
(New approx $60k)