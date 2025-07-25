phrozenpenguin

For me, when looking at a vehicle (apologies for the long answer to a short question)

I first set what my needs and wants are (usage and feature and style wise). I then set my budget limits and if considering terms the maximum term period (say 2 years) and the length of time I would expect to own it before needing a replacement (say 10 years).

in the examples, for example 2 - the price difference is marginal, so I would choose the one I liked the most.

in example 1, the price for me is not marginal, so I would lean towards the lower priced unit - with a caveat that there is not a slightly lower mileage (100k or lower) unit available at a marginal increase in price.

in comparison between example 1 and example 2. The lower priced unit in ex1 is marginally priced over the higher priced unit of ex2. So I would consider, wants, needs, utility and budget and which one I liked the most.



In terms of the depreciation, both look like they are at 50% of original price. One has got there slightly faster, however, it was originally priced in a different market segment (more consumable I think). In this case for me, I would be leaning towards how they meet my criteria (wants and needs) and the utility they provide going forwards.