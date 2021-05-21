Mentioned this deal in the Epic Friday Freebies thread but think it deserves its own post (while I'm here, NBA2K 21 is free for a limited time).

As part of Epics Mega Sale, you can take $14 off a purchase of $19.99 or more. More details at the bottom of this post.

WHAT IS AN EPIC COUPON?

An Epic Coupon is the Epic Games Store coupon that is applied at checkout when purchasing eligible games on the Epic Games Store.

HOW DO I RECEIVE MY FIRST $14 EPIC COUPON DURING MEGA SALE?

"Click on the ‘GET MY EPIC COUPON’ button. If you don’t click on the ‘GET MY EPIC COUPON’ button, you will automatically receive your first $14 Epic Coupon when you download a free game or make your first purchase during the promotional period.

If you already have a $14 Epic Coupon from the MEGA Sale, that coupon will be applied to your next purchase of any eligible game $19.99 or more, and you’ll receive an additional $14 Epic Coupon."

HOW DO I REDEEM MY $14 EPIC COUPON?

Your $14 Epic Coupon will be automatically applied at checkout on your next Epic Game Store purchase of any qualifying game priced at $19.99 or more.

WHAT QUALIFIES AS AN ELIGIBLE GAME FOR THE $14 EPIC COUPON?

The $14 Epic Coupon can only be used on eligible games already released on the Epic Games Store and priced at $19.99 or more after any sale discounts have been applied. Taxes and other fees do not apply toward the minimum purchase requirement. This coupon cannot be used on pre-purchases or any non-game purchase such as add-ons (like DLC or season passes) or in-game purchases (such as in-game currency, like V-Bucks in Fortnite, or upgrades like Save the World mode).