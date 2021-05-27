This is surprising at $249 given that standard price is $299 and all other retailers are out of stock. Sounds too good to be correct.

However I've ordered for pickup and the order has been confirmed.

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/apple-tv-hd-32gb-2021/34809944?gclid=CjwKCAjw47eFBhA9EiwAy8kzNNel9uZl5FupyO6050ruapM7UuQzLzUeoXhmsZ6G5ZssdY6CVlGFxBoCqygQAvD_BwE

EDIT: It's just been correctly pointed out to me below that this is the HD model - not 4K. Sorry for the confusion. It was too good to be correct.

The 4K is $289 - not as good a deal but still OK. At least it's in stock when almost all other retailers are out of stock.