Apple TV 4K 32GB In Stock and $249 at Mighty Ape - Correction $289
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
6205 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#285940 27-May-2021 08:28
Send private message

This is surprising at $249 given that standard price is $299 and all other retailers are out of stock. Sounds too good to be correct.

 

However I've ordered for pickup and the order has been confirmed.

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/apple-tv-hd-32gb-2021/34809944?gclid=CjwKCAjw47eFBhA9EiwAy8kzNNel9uZl5FupyO6050ruapM7UuQzLzUeoXhmsZ6G5ZssdY6CVlGFxBoCqygQAvD_BwE

 

EDIT: It's just been correctly pointed out to me below that this is the HD model - not 4K. Sorry for the confusion. It was too good to be correct.

 

The 4K is $289 - not as good a deal but still OK. At least it's in stock when almost all other retailers are out of stock.

 

 




rp1790
596 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2713590 27-May-2021 08:29
Send private message

PBtech also has these at $249.

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1433 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2713592 27-May-2021 08:33
Send private message

I can see the older 4k model for $289 and the 2021 HD model for $249?

 

Edit: Your link is for the HD model, unfortunately.

eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
6205 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2713599 27-May-2021 08:39
Send private message

ShinyChrome:

 

I can see the older 4k model for $289 and the 2021 HD model for $249?

 

Edit: Your link is for the HD model, unfortunately.

 

 

Sincere apologies - you're totally correct. Sorry for the confusion.

 

I've re-ordered the 4K at $289 - not such a good deal but still OK.




