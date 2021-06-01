JB Hi-Fi
PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership
$67.45
https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/playstation/playstation-plus-12-month-membership-digital-download/343460/
Mighty ape has this for the same price and TWL has it for 1c more
They stack right?
I can add a couple to my existing subscription?
Sure do, my current one is not expiring until dec and I just grabbed another to stack
I just grabbed one to stack also - worked no problems.
Do you know if they're the card available instore (TWL), or digital only product like JB Hi-Fi?
Mighty Ape is also digital: https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/playstation-plus-12-month-membership-digital-code/34843943
In store but stock very limited
check store levels here
https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/sony-playstation-plus-12-month-membership/R1944246.html
The PS store itself sometimes has annual subscription deals, usually around $62ish.
I stacked three years at once last time I purchased it. Set and forget!
I bought one of the cards and then realized that i have a US account and cant use it :) Hence, it is now available if anyone is interested. Happy to give it away for $65. Please PM me if interested.