Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and DealsPlayStation Plus - 12 Month Membership - $67.45
Dairyxox

1590 posts

Uber Geek


#286035 1-Jun-2021 09:02
Send private message

JB Hi-Fi

 

PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership
$67.45

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/playstation/playstation-plus-12-month-membership-digital-download/343460/ 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
JPNZ
815 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2716562 1-Jun-2021 09:21
Send private message

Mighty ape has this for the same price and TWL has it for 1c more 




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR

networkn
27181 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2716564 1-Jun-2021 09:22
Send private message

They stack right?

 

I can add a couple to my existing subscription?

 

 

JPNZ
815 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2716579 1-Jun-2021 09:53
Send private message

networkn:

 

They stack right?

 

I can add a couple to my existing subscription?

 

 

 

 

Sure do, my current one is not expiring until dec and I just grabbed another to stack




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10943 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2716598 1-Jun-2021 10:11
Send private message

I just grabbed one to stack also - worked no problems.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

Dairyxox

1590 posts

Uber Geek


  #2716604 1-Jun-2021 10:24
Send private message

JPNZ:

 

Mighty ape has this for the same price and TWL has it for 1c more 

 

 

Do you know if they're the card available instore (TWL), or digital only product like JB Hi-Fi?

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6427 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2716607 1-Jun-2021 10:44
Send private message

Mighty Ape is also digital: https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/playstation-plus-12-month-membership-digital-code/34843943




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

JPNZ
815 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2716614 1-Jun-2021 11:14
Send private message

Dairyxox:

 

JPNZ:

 

Mighty ape has this for the same price and TWL has it for 1c more 

 

 

Do you know if they're the card available instore (TWL), or digital only product like JB Hi-Fi?

 

 

 

 

In store but stock very limited

 

 

 

check store levels here

 

 

 

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/sony-playstation-plus-12-month-membership/R1944246.html




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR



Mehrts
480 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2716779 1-Jun-2021 17:17
Send private message

The PS store itself sometimes has annual subscription deals, usually around $62ish.

 

I stacked three years at once last time I purchased it. Set and forget!

t0ny
342 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2717071 2-Jun-2021 10:25
Send private message

I bought one of the cards and then realized that i have a US account and cant use it :) Hence, it is now available if anyone is interested. Happy to give it away for $65. Please PM me if interested.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 