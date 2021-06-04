Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#286080 4-Jun-2021 01:18
Thanks to HmmYepNah on Choice Cheapies:

 

https://www.cheapies.nz/node/27848

 

 

 

Excludes bulky items and 3rd party sellers. Ends midday Tuesday.

 

Don't forget to use code 5offboost to save $5 off your order.
You can also use the code Zipit to get an additional $20 off if you're buying something over $100 and paying with Zip.

 

 

 

Pick your category of choice, set seller to "1-day" to strip the third party stuff, rank by lowest price, and see what things catch your eye.

 

Examples:

 

  • Favorites chocolates $4.99 delivered
  • Type C to Type C cable (1, 2 or 3m), $2.99 delivered
  • Samsung Type A to type C cable, $1.99 delivered
  • USB mini docking station,. $14.99 delivered: https://1-day.co.nz/products/zuvio-3-port-4k-usb-type-c-adapter
  • Samsung Qualcomm 3 quick charger "Adaptive fast charge": $9.99
  • Dynamix USB PD (18w) + USB QC3 charger: $8.99
  • 112 Finish Powerball dishwaster tablets $15
  • 6 outlet powerboard: $2.99

 

 

[edit] - with consumable stuff on 1-day, expect short dated.

  #2718270 4-Jun-2021 13:34
$5 off code expired.

 

Really was too good to last.

