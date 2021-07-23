Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
[PS5] Free - 6 Months of Apple TV+ for PS5 Users (Excludes Apple One Subscribers) @ PlayStation NZ
Wakrak

945 posts

Ultimate Geek


#288783 23-Jul-2021 06:24
Send private message

https://www.playstation.com/en-nz/deals/6-months-trial-apple-tv-ps5-offer/

 

Redeem your offer between now and 22nd July 2022 and start watching critically acclaimed Apple Originals series and films.

 

What you need:

 

  • An account for PlayStation Network An Apple ID

How to redeem your offer

 

  • Find the Apple TV app from your PS5 console’s search bar, or find it under “All apps” in Media home.
  • Download and open the Apple TV app and follow the on-screen instructions.
  • Sign in with your Apple ID or create an Apple ID if you don’t already have one.
  • Enjoy your six free months of Apple TV+.

 

 

FAQ

 

I already have Apple TV+. Can I redeem this offer?
- If you have a current Apple TV+ free trial or are already subscribed, you can redeem this offer. If you've subscribed to Apple TV+ through a bundle offer like Apple One, you are not eligible to redeem this offer.

 

Can I redeem on PC or mobile device? No. Redemption is required through your PlayStation 5 Console.
- If it doesn't appear straight away, give it a day or two to update. 

 

 

 

TERMS & CONDITIONS

 

1Offer may only be redeemed once per PS5 console; limit one per Apple TV+ subscriber. Must be redeemed by 22/07/22. Offer redeemable through PS5 Media Home. Games not included. No games or gameplay required to redeem offer. Valid for new and existing subscribers to Apple TV+ in New Zealand. Requires Apple ID with payment method on file. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply; see the applicable terms for your country at https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/. 

 

Compatible products and services required. May not be combined with other offers providing access to Apple TV+. Plan renews for $8.99/month after extended trial period until cancelled. Apple TV+ is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. “PlayStation”, “PlayStation Family Mark”, “PS5” and “PS4” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

 

 

JPNZ
776 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2748651 23-Jul-2021 10:11
Send private message

Thank you, my free one just ran out and 6 months will get me through all the shows Ive been watching.




stocksp
618 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2748681 23-Jul-2021 12:14
Send private message

Thanks from me too.  I was in the same boat with my free apple + expiring :)

Senecio
1421 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2748700 23-Jul-2021 12:41
Send private message

Thanks +1

 

 

 

My ATV+ subscription expires next week and I had already cancelled it rather than get billed. There's a few good shows being released so an extra free sub for a few months will be greatly appreciated.

 
 
 
 


gnfb
2139 posts

Uber Geek


  #2748728 23-Jul-2021 14:07
Send private message

Thanks for letting us know!!




networkn
26993 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2749825 26-Jul-2021 10:47
Send private message

Thanks for that!

FineWine
2264 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2749846 26-Jul-2021 11:09
Send private message

This not only applies to PS but all devices that can view TV+. I purchased a new iPad Feb 2020 and with the extended Sub expires 29th April 2021 (I just took out the $89.99/yr today). I then purchase an TV gen 6 last month, I emailed apple.

 

Thanks for contacting us.

 

I understand that you have a question about the promotional offer of 1 year trial for Apple TV+. I’m happy to help you.

 

Each person or family is only eligible for one trial regardless of number of devices purchased.

 

For more information, see this page:

 

https://www.apple.com/nz/promo/pdf/EN_NZ_ATV+_Promo_TandCs.pdf

 

For more information about managing your Apple TV+ subscription, see this article:

 

https://support.apple.com/HT204939

 

To learn more about subscriptions and purchases, see this page:

 

https://support.apple.com/billing

 

I hope you have a great rest of your day. If you have more questions, just reply to this email. I’m here to help.

 

Thanks,

 

************
Apple




Boeingflyer
631 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2760985 16-Aug-2021 20:39
Send private message

This didn't work for me. Anyone else have a problem?

 
 
 
 


Boeingflyer
631 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2760986 16-Aug-2021 20:42
Send private message

Don't worry, had to restart the app.

Works now

