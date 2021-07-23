https://www.playstation.com/en-nz/deals/6-months-trial-apple-tv-ps5-offer/
Redeem your offer between now and 22nd July 2022 and start watching critically acclaimed Apple Originals series and films.
What you need:
- An account for PlayStation Network An Apple ID
How to redeem your offer
- Find the Apple TV app from your PS5 console’s search bar, or find it under “All apps” in Media home.
- Download and open the Apple TV app and follow the on-screen instructions.
- Sign in with your Apple ID or create an Apple ID if you don’t already have one.
- Enjoy your six free months of Apple TV+.
FAQ
I already have Apple TV+. Can I redeem this offer?
- If you have a current Apple TV+ free trial or are already subscribed, you can redeem this offer. If you've subscribed to Apple TV+ through a bundle offer like Apple One, you are not eligible to redeem this offer.
Can I redeem on PC or mobile device? No. Redemption is required through your PlayStation 5 Console.
- If it doesn't appear straight away, give it a day or two to update.
TERMS & CONDITIONS
1Offer may only be redeemed once per PS5 console; limit one per Apple TV+ subscriber. Must be redeemed by 22/07/22. Offer redeemable through PS5 Media Home. Games not included. No games or gameplay required to redeem offer. Valid for new and existing subscribers to Apple TV+ in New Zealand. Requires Apple ID with payment method on file. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply; see the applicable terms for your country at https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/.
Compatible products and services required. May not be combined with other offers providing access to Apple TV+. Plan renews for $8.99/month after extended trial period until cancelled. Apple TV+ is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. “PlayStation”, “PlayStation Family Mark”, “PS5” and “PS4” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.