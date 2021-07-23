https://www.playstation.com/en-nz/deals/6-months-trial-apple-tv-ps5-offer/

Redeem your offer between now and 22nd July 2022 and start watching critically acclaimed Apple Originals series and films.

What you need:

An account for PlayStation Network An Apple ID

How to redeem your offer

Find the Apple TV app from your PS5 console’s search bar, or find it under “All apps” in Media home.

Download and open the Apple TV app and follow the on-screen instructions.

Sign in with your Apple ID or create an Apple ID if you don’t already have one.

Enjoy your six free months of Apple TV+.

FAQ

I already have Apple TV+. Can I redeem this offer?

- If you have a current Apple TV+ free trial or are already subscribed, you can redeem this offer. If you've subscribed to Apple TV+ through a bundle offer like Apple One, you are not eligible to redeem this offer.

Can I redeem on PC or mobile device? No. Redemption is required through your PlayStation 5 Console.

- If it doesn't appear straight away, give it a day or two to update.

TERMS & CONDITIONS

1Offer may only be redeemed once per PS5 console; limit one per Apple TV+ subscriber. Must be redeemed by 22/07/22. Offer redeemable through PS5 Media Home. Games not included. No games or gameplay required to redeem offer. Valid for new and existing subscribers to Apple TV+ in New Zealand. Requires Apple ID with payment method on file. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply; see the applicable terms for your country at https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/.

Compatible products and services required. May not be combined with other offers providing access to Apple TV+. Plan renews for $8.99/month after extended trial period until cancelled. Apple TV+ is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. “PlayStation”, “PlayStation Family Mark”, “PS5” and “PS4” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.