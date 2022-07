The iOS app Shazam offers a free trial period for Apple Music. Look for 'Shazam Exclusive' when opening the app. The QR code can also be found on the Shazam website.

With the Shazam app you get:

- 5 months free for new customers

- 2 months free for former testers (including those who have already participated in a Shazam campaign)

Only applies to individual subscriptions.

May or may not work for individuals with active subscriptions.