21 October 2021
JB Hi-Fi have 20% off all DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD movies. Ends 27th October so be quick if you want anything.
Link to the 4K offers: 4K UHD MEDIA
21 October 2021
JB Hi-Fi have 20% off all DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD movies. Ends 27th October so be quick if you want anything.
Link to the 4K offers: 4K UHD MEDIA
MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2017 Sony X9300E 65" LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy WiFi)
About time JB NZ. Might buy my first disc since May. Probably grab the Star Trek Set and Indiana Jones. Throw in a Kong vs Godzilla which is reasonably priced. They need to have regular sales like JB Aus does.
ARIKIP:
About time JB NZ. Might buy my first disc since May. Probably grab the Star Trek Set and Indiana Jones. Throw in a Kong vs Godzilla which is reasonably priced. They need to have regular sales like JB Aus does.
Agreed, but unfortunately just nowhere near the same market here for it.
Funnily enough though, there are movies I have been waiting to buy here, since they are still more expensive in Aus, even with the superior sales. I think Escape from New York, Final Fantasy: Advent Children, and Elysium will be making their way into my cart.
JB AU has their buy one get one free thing till the 24th.
Pity the post from AU is such a disaster area, I think they use aquatic carrier snails...
If any one wants Bond Zavvi UK have 2 for 20 quid for a few 4K Daniel Craig versions, also till 24th.
rb99
Not seeing 20% off all media, a lot still at full price according to their website. Its just selected items.
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram
xpd:
Not seeing 20% off all media, a lot still at full price according to their website. Its just selected items.
It may be the preorders, it's not immediately obvious when browsing through the site that a product is only available on preorder only unless you click through to that product's page
And that isn't necessarily limited to recent movies
OP said ALL was 20% off, thats incorrect. Hence why I posted that screenshot from the site, just so people realize its not all.
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram
xpd:
OP said ALL was 20% off, thats incorrect. Hence why I posted that screenshot from the site, just so people realize its not all.
My Bad
MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2017 Sony X9300E 65" LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy WiFi)
They're also selling NZ Music month 2021 t-shirts for $5.
20% off Physical Media in the Waitangi Day weekend sale, until February 9th
Link To 4K UHD deals. 4K UHD Waitangi Weekend Sale
MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2017 Sony X9300E 65" LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy WiFi)
Already had a browse and the only thing I thought worth getting in 4K was No Time To Die.
There's always Dune the next time they have a sale though. And maybe Belfast.
Ironically an order for 6 assorted blurays/4Ks from JB AU turned up today, including an 8 movie bluray Marilyn Monroe collection for $18.89AU. Postage cost a bit though...
rb99
Movieman:
20% off Physical Media in the Waitangi Day weekend sale, until February 9th
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, UHD for $7.98. It may not be a great movie, but at that price you can't really go wrong.
rb99:
Already had a browse and the only thing I thought worth getting in 4K was No Time To Die.
I didn't realise that was out! Thanks for mentioning it :)
rb99:
Ironically an order for 6 assorted blurays/4Ks from JB AU turned up today, including an 8 movie bluray Marilyn Monroe collection for $18.89AU. Postage cost a bit though...
Amazon Australia have some decent prices, especially on Disney titles. $AUS9 - 12 each. They are offering free shipping to NZ if you spend over $AUS59.
I haven’t bought anything from them. The last time I looked on the site, they weren’t shipping to NZ, so things have changed for the better.
MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2017 Sony X9300E 65" LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy WiFi)
Movieman:
rb99:
Ironically an order for 6 assorted blurays/4Ks from JB AU turned up today, including an 8 movie bluray Marilyn Monroe collection for $18.89AU. Postage cost a bit though...
Amazon Australia have some decent prices, especially on Disney titles. $AUS9 - 12 each. They are offering free shipping to NZ if you spend over $AUS59.
I haven’t bought anything from them. The last time I looked on the site, they weren’t shipping to NZ, so things have changed for the better.
That is / was the problem, I'd look but they never send it here. I can have another look-see, but there isn't much Disney (that we want) that we haven't got already.
rb99