Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and DealsJB Hi-Fi NZ Physical Media Sale
Movieman

673 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#290106 21-Oct-2021 11:37
Send private message

21 October 2021

 

JB Hi-Fi have 20% off all DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD movies. Ends 27th October so be quick if you want anything.

 

Link to the 4K offers: 4K UHD MEDIA




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2017 Sony X9300E 65" LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy WiFi)

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
ARIKIP
164 posts

Master Geek


  #2799161 22-Oct-2021 08:48
Send private message

About time JB NZ. Might buy my first disc since May. Probably grab the Star Trek Set and Indiana Jones. Throw in a Kong vs Godzilla which is reasonably priced. They need to have regular sales like JB Aus does.

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1437 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2799235 22-Oct-2021 09:23
Send private message

ARIKIP:

 

About time JB NZ. Might buy my first disc since May. Probably grab the Star Trek Set and Indiana Jones. Throw in a Kong vs Godzilla which is reasonably priced. They need to have regular sales like JB Aus does.

 

 

Agreed, but unfortunately just nowhere near the same market here for it.

 

Funnily enough though, there are movies I have been waiting to buy here, since they are still more expensive in Aus, even with the superior sales. I think Escape from New York, Final Fantasy: Advent Children, and Elysium will be making their way into my cart.

rb99
2408 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2799248 22-Oct-2021 09:59
Send private message

JB AU has their buy one get one free thing till the 24th.

 

Pity the post from AU is such a disaster area, I think they use aquatic carrier snails...

 

If any one wants Bond Zavvi UK have 2 for 20 quid for a few 4K Daniel Craig versions, also till 24th.




rb99



xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11934 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2799257 22-Oct-2021 10:17
Send private message

Not seeing 20% off all media, a lot still at full price according to their website. Its just selected items.

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

lurker
769 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2799261 22-Oct-2021 10:27
Send private message

xpd:

 

Not seeing 20% off all media, a lot still at full price according to their website. Its just selected items.

 

 

It may be the preorders, it's not immediately obvious when browsing through the site that a product is only available on preorder only unless you click through to that product's page

 

And that isn't necessarily limited to recent movies

 

 

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11934 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2799271 22-Oct-2021 10:38
Send private message

OP said ALL was 20% off, thats incorrect. Hence why I posted that screenshot from the site, just so people realize its not all.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Movieman

673 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2799537 22-Oct-2021 15:28
Send private message

xpd:

 

OP said ALL was 20% off, thats incorrect. Hence why I posted that screenshot from the site, just so people realize its not all.

 

 

 

 

My Bad

 

 




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2017 Sony X9300E 65" LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy WiFi)



Wakrak
959 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2843067 4-Jan-2022 14:09
Send private message

Quite a few dvds around $0.98. 

Wakrak
959 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2843073 4-Jan-2022 14:21
Send private message

They're also selling NZ Music month 2021 t-shirts for $5.

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/?q=nz%20music%20month& 

Movieman

673 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2861245 3-Feb-2022 13:23
Send private message

20% off Physical Media in the Waitangi Day weekend sale, until February 9th

 

Link To 4K UHD deals. 4K UHD Waitangi Weekend Sale




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2017 Sony X9300E 65" LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy WiFi)

rb99
2408 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2861263 3-Feb-2022 14:29
Send private message

Already had a browse and the only thing I thought worth getting in 4K was No Time To Die.

 

There's always Dune the next time they have a sale though. And maybe Belfast.

 

Ironically an order for 6 assorted blurays/4Ks from JB AU turned up today, including an 8 movie bluray Marilyn Monroe collection for $18.89AU. Postage cost a bit though...




rb99

SirHumphreyAppleby
1971 posts

Uber Geek


  #2861264 3-Feb-2022 14:31
Send private message

Movieman:

 

20% off Physical Media in the Waitangi Day weekend sale, until February 9th

 

 

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, UHD for $7.98. It may not be a great movie, but at that price you can't really go wrong.

Behodar
8316 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2861279 3-Feb-2022 14:58
Send private message

rb99:

 

Already had a browse and the only thing I thought worth getting in 4K was No Time To Die.

 

I didn't realise that was out! Thanks for mentioning it :)

Movieman

673 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2861379 3-Feb-2022 17:36
Send private message

rb99:

 

Ironically an order for 6 assorted blurays/4Ks from JB AU turned up today, including an 8 movie bluray Marilyn Monroe collection for $18.89AU. Postage cost a bit though...

 

 

Amazon Australia have some decent prices, especially on Disney titles. $AUS9 - 12 each. They are offering free shipping to NZ if you spend over $AUS59.

 

I haven’t bought anything from them. The last time I looked on the site, they weren’t shipping to NZ, so things have changed for the better.




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2017 Sony X9300E 65" LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy WiFi)

rb99
2408 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2861394 3-Feb-2022 18:20
Send private message

Movieman:

 

rb99:

 

Ironically an order for 6 assorted blurays/4Ks from JB AU turned up today, including an 8 movie bluray Marilyn Monroe collection for $18.89AU. Postage cost a bit though...

 

 

Amazon Australia have some decent prices, especially on Disney titles. $AUS9 - 12 each. They are offering free shipping to NZ if you spend over $AUS59.

 

I haven’t bought anything from them. The last time I looked on the site, they weren’t shipping to NZ, so things have changed for the better.

 

 

That is / was the problem, I'd look but they never send it here. I can have another look-see, but there isn't much Disney (that we want) that we haven't got already.




rb99

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 