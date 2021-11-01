mrdrifter: I hate these - I really want to know how much online business is lost with these queues.

Probably fewer orders lost with that than constant error 500 responses and people giving up when the site loses their cart and wont process the order because of too much demand. The queue is a great way to stop people hammering at the site because if you do that, you go back into the queue again. No different to any other DDOS protection.