It’s Black Friday but not as we know it! For 2021, Black Friday will be all November long to make it easy for people to grab the year’s best tech deals without having to contend with massive crowds. The health and safety of our customers and staff must come first, we’ve done this for you!
How it will work: There will be FIVE separate Black Friday sales, Parts I – IV will feature our most popular product categories and Part V will feature some of the best deals from the first four sales. All sales will be available both in-store (Level 2 only, strict crowd controls in place) and online. This year we will not be doing a dedicated online Cyber Monday Sale. Lastly, we’ll also be running a Black Friday themed ‘Daily Steal’ which promises over 30 awesome Black Friday deals, one for each day of November!