RunningMan






#290290 1-Nov-2021 15:30
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/promotions/black-friday

 

It’s Black Friday but not as we know it! For 2021, Black Friday will be all November long to make it easy for people to grab the year’s best tech deals without having to contend with massive crowds. The health and safety of our customers and staff must come first, we’ve done this for you!
How it will work: There will be FIVE separate Black Friday sales, Parts I – IV will feature our most popular product categories and Part V will feature some of the best deals from the first four sales. All sales will be available both in-store (Level 2 only, strict crowd controls in place) and online. This year we will not be doing a dedicated online Cyber Monday Sale. Lastly, we’ll also be running a Black Friday themed ‘Daily Steal’ which promises over 30 awesome Black Friday deals, one for each day of November!

 1 | 2 | 3
Boeingflyer






  #2805656 1-Nov-2021 18:15
I've taken some photos of prices on their website of some things I want, will see if they will rise just before they go on sale. :)

Batman
Mad Scientist







  #2805686 1-Nov-2021 18:52
all month long? that means no good deals?






Batman
Mad Scientist







  #2805688 1-Nov-2021 18:54
Boeingflyer: I've taken some photos of prices on their website of some things I want, will see if they will rise just before they go on sale. :)

 

good on you!








Scott3






  #2805710 1-Nov-2021 19:50
Batman:

 

all month long? that means no good deals?

 

 

Not really responsible to do a single day of crazy deals given the situation with the pandemic.

Wakrak






  #2805737 1-Nov-2021 20:44
Guess this is a good time to remind everyone that code SHIPPY21 is still active. Free delivery for orders over $20.

 

 

Jase2985







  #2805740 1-Nov-2021 21:14
Batman:

 

all month long? that means no good deals?

 

 

take it you didnt read the post or the promo on their webpage?

lNomNoml






  #2805753 1-Nov-2021 22:15
Do you think next year they will start it in October?



Jase2985







  #2805971 2-Nov-2021 11:02
its funny the item i was looking at last night, and saved to my watch list, had 2 in stock at 9pm, and some how has zero this morning even though its a rather niche and expensive ($1500) item

mrdrifter







  #2805973 2-Nov-2021 11:04
I hate these - I really want to know how much online business is lost with these queues.

 

richms







  #2806048 2-Nov-2021 11:42
mrdrifter:

 

I hate these - I really want to know how much online business is lost with these queues.

 

 

Probably fewer orders lost with that than constant error 500 responses and people giving up when the site loses their cart and wont process the order because of too much demand. The queue is a great way to stop people hammering at the site because if you do that, you go back into the queue again. No different to any other DDOS protection.






Groucho





  #2806178 2-Nov-2021 14:51
Scott3:

 

Not really responsible to do a single day of crazy deals given the situation with the pandemic.

 

 

Or slamming their courier firm with truckloads of packages all at once from just one trading day.

mrdrifter







  #2806313 2-Nov-2021 16:24
richms:

 

mrdrifter:

 

I hate these - I really want to know how much online business is lost with these queues.

 

 

Probably fewer orders lost with that than constant error 500 responses and people giving up when the site loses their cart and wont process the order because of too much demand. The queue is a great way to stop people hammering at the site because if you do that, you go back into the queue again. No different to any other DDOS protection.

 

 

If it's self-inflicted by advertising a massive sale, surely it would be better to have their hosting dynamically scale for the duration of the sale to handle the potential shoppers. I wonder what their traffic metrics/concurrent users are like on a normal day vs. during a sale.

Talkiet






  #2806355 2-Nov-2021 19:11
Get ready for 1.5% off all the stuff you want!

 

N




--

 



MrBBEye







  #2806391 2-Nov-2021 20:47
Hopefully good 1440p IPS Wide or Ultra Wide monitors on sale.

evilengineer





  #2806550 3-Nov-2021 09:02
Sounds like a cunning wheeze to try and get you to come back to their website every Friday for five weeks in a row and buy something you probably don't need each time. 😀

