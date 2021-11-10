Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wakrak

985 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#290415 10-Nov-2021 11:49
Send private message

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/playstation-5-console/N192865.html

 

+ $10 off $100 with MYNL16W10

 

 

gnfb
2176 posts

Uber Geek


  #2810407 10-Nov-2021 12:02
Send private message

Got one I was to concerned in placing the order than applying the usual $10 voucher! Oh well Such Is Life




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

gnfb on trademe

Email Me

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
Wakrak

985 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2810410 10-Nov-2021 12:05
Send private message

update: Xbox Series X now available. 

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/xbox-series-x-console/N193770.html 

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6642 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2810426 10-Nov-2021 12:12
Send private message

Wakrak:

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/playstation-5-console/N192865.html

 

+ $10 off $100 with MYNL16W10

 

 

Just gone 10 after noon and they've sold out.




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 



gnfb
2176 posts

Uber Geek


  #2810428 10-Nov-2021 12:15
Send private message

Wakrak:

 

update: Xbox Series X now available. 

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/xbox-series-x-console/N193770.html 

 

 

Thats enough I am running out of money! LOL




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

gnfb on trademe

Email Me

Wakrak

985 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2810454 10-Nov-2021 13:38
Send private message

Both OOS now. Deal finished. 

