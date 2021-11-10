Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
https://www.lgnewsroom.com/2021/11/lg-to-offer-customers-apple-tv-three-month-trial/ 

 

Offer available with LG 8K TVs and LG 4K TVs on 2016 to 2021 models. Must redeem trial offer between November 15, 2021 and February 20, 2022 (redemption codes will no longer be issued after February 13, 2022). Limit one offer per TV and Apple ID. New subscribers only. Plan automatically renews at your region’s price per month until cancelled. Requires Apple ID with payment method on file. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply. Offer cannot be combined with Apple One, or other free trials or offers for Apple TV+. Terms subject to change and may be modified or canceled at any time without notice.

 

If you have a PlayStation 5 get six months free.

Deal is now active.

