Just to advise Kogan mobile doing a 50% off promo until end of November.
Linux: 50% off mobile phones? Got a link?
https://www.koganmobile.co.nz/
50% off new plans when you pay for the full year.
It's not a bad deal.
Crazy cheap pricing..
A group of us shifted a few months ago when they had the 2 for 1 deal. Same price as we paid, but this time you don't have to buy 2x identical plans. Porting was painless and extremely pleased with the end result. Highly recommended.
sbiddle:
Just remember. No one to call. All online support(it's mixed).
Of course is something does go wrong you can put most of the blame on Vodafone(sorry chaps!).
The 50% discount promo on Kogan Prepay plans is back until 05/01/22 unless extended. Vouchers need to be redeemed by 05/02/22.
Cheapest plans for Unlimited minutes, SMS and MMS with bundled data in NZ by far.
https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/c/kogan-mobile-prepay-plans/?dispatch=free&facet-inclusions-km-filterable=UNLIMITED+standard+calls%2Ftext+to+New+Zealand+%26+Australia&facet-prepay-duration-filterable=365+Days&utm_source=MailList&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=20211223_EDM_1_DN_KMOB_KMOB_365&deals_from=dse
This is so unfortunate that Vodafone reception is sketchy where I am. Spark's network is fine here. But I'm looking to find a better deal than my soon-to-be-ending Spark plan.