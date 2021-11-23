Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ajw

ajw

1764 posts

Uber Geek


#290621 23-Nov-2021 17:25
Just to advise Kogan mobile doing a 50% off promo until end of November.

Linux
8920 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2818012 23-Nov-2021 18:02
50% off mobile phones? Got a link?

MaxineN
1007 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2818027 23-Nov-2021 18:28
Linux: 50% off mobile phones? Got a link?

 

https://www.koganmobile.co.nz/

 

 

 

50% off new plans when you pay for the full year.

 

It's not a bad deal.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2818042 23-Nov-2021 19:29
Crazy cheap pricing..



Spong
900 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2818057 23-Nov-2021 20:17
A group of us shifted a few months ago when they had the 2 for 1 deal. Same price as we paid, but this time you don't have to buy 2x identical plans. Porting was painless and extremely pleased with the end result. Highly recommended.  




Tivo upgrades to operate with the new OzTivo EPG, support and service. Over 400 performed here so far. See: www.hillcrest.net.nz

MaxineN
1007 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2818067 23-Nov-2021 20:30
sbiddle:

 

Crazy cheap pricing..

 

 

 

 

Just remember. No one to call. All online support(it's mixed).

 

 

 

Of course is something does go wrong you can put most of the blame on Vodafone(sorry chaps!).




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Spong
900 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2837484 23-Dec-2021 17:22
The 50% discount promo on Kogan Prepay plans is back until 05/01/22 unless extended. Vouchers need to be redeemed by 05/02/22. 

 

Cheapest plans for Unlimited minutes, SMS and MMS with bundled data in NZ by far.

 

https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/c/kogan-mobile-prepay-plans/?dispatch=free&facet-inclusions-km-filterable=UNLIMITED+standard+calls%2Ftext+to+New+Zealand+%26+Australia&facet-prepay-duration-filterable=365+Days&utm_source=MailList&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=20211223_EDM_1_DN_KMOB_KMOB_365&deals_from=dse

 

 

 

 




Tivo upgrades to operate with the new OzTivo EPG, support and service. Over 400 performed here so far. See: www.hillcrest.net.nz

grolschie
896 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2837529 23-Dec-2021 21:10
This is so unfortunate that Vodafone reception is sketchy where I am. Spark's network is fine here. But I'm looking to find a better deal than my soon-to-be-ending Spark plan.

