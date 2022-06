alanimal: Sorry for the silly question but when buying through the app how does one perform a price beat? Thank you

There’s a live chat option you can access by clicking ‘help’ in the top right corner. I’ve never done a pricematch through the app. I typically do it on a browser then compete the order on the app to get the bonus discounts. It took me 5/6 attempts to get something pricematched this morning, so be prepared to be denied a couple of times depending on what it is you are trying to pricematch.

