Wakrak

#291855 9-Dec-2021 08:51
Available until December 12. The lowest priced item will be free. Look for the bundle deal icon online. If you’re in the app, click on the Multi Buys icon. Price is even better if you're a MClub member through The Warehouse app. They currently have 20% off all board games + $5 off $50 spend + plenty of free shipping codes over at Cheapies.

 

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/c/toys-baby/toys/games-puzzles 

 

I managed to get: Exploding Kittens + Sequence + Bananagrams + Handee Paper Towels = $45.80 delivered.

 

  • B2G1F
  • 20% off board-games
  • $5 off $50 spend
  • free shipping

I did a pricebeat on Exploding Kittens, bringing it down to $27. YMMV. 
https://www.dragonballnz.com/collections/exploding-kittens/p...

 

 

alanimal
  #2829220 9-Dec-2021 09:20
Sorry for the silly question but when buying through the app how does one perform a price beat? Thank you

Wakrak

  #2829230 9-Dec-2021 09:33
alanimal:

 

Sorry for the silly question but when buying through the app how does one perform a price beat? Thank you

 



There’s a live chat option you can access by clicking ‘help’ in the top right corner. I’ve never done a pricematch through the app. I typically do it on a browser then compete the order on the app to get the bonus discounts. It took me 5/6 attempts to get something pricematched this morning, so be prepared to be denied a couple of times depending on what it is you are trying to pricematch.

 

edit - this is what I did:

 

  • Added MClub vouchers to wallet
  • Exploding Kittens pricematch on browser
  • Add other items
  • Went to app & added free shipping
  • Completed order in the app

