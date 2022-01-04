Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
[PC] Free - STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, World War Z: Aftermath, WRC 7, Total War: Warhammer, + More @ Prime Gaming
#293177 4-Jan-2022 08:09
Some good games here if you happen to have Amazon Prime. If you don't have AP, you can sign up for a 30 day free trial here.

 

Available until February 2/3. https://gaming.amazon.com/home 

 

  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Origin)
  • Total War: WARHAMMER (Epic)
  • Word War Z: Aftermath (Epic)

Accessed through the Amazon Games App:

 

  • WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
  • Abandon Ship
  • In Other Waters
  • Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered
  • Paper Beast: Folded Edition
  • Two Point Hospital
  • In Other Waters

Thanks. And while there I also linked my Twitch account - you can gift a subscription a month to a content creator so I gave one to @jevvv (jevvvnz - Twitch)




Thank you Mauricio!
I just saw your sub as I stated streaming - I feel honoured




