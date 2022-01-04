Some good games here if you happen to have Amazon Prime. If you don't have AP, you can sign up for a 30 day free trial here.
Available until February 2/3. https://gaming.amazon.com/home
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Origin)
- Total War: WARHAMMER (Epic)
- Word War Z: Aftermath (Epic)
Accessed through the Amazon Games App:
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- Abandon Ship
- In Other Waters
- Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered
- Paper Beast: Folded Edition
- Two Point Hospital
- In Other Waters