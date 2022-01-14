Lights are super cool, I have a set and brought another couple.
Lights are super cool, I have a set and brought another couple.
I
I got them on sale (not clearance) recently for 60% off.
Remember Briscoes has price protection within 30 days so if they price goes down further you just go back in store and claim the discounted price.
So I took them back and got them for 70% off and bought another one.
Highly reccomend them too btw.
Thanks for the heads-up; we've been waiting for them to come down. What are the white ones like? They don't seem to be nearly as effective or customisable as the coloured ones.
Also, what was were the full price for these? Referring to the post above it seems like clearance prices are 70% off, but I assume full-price is typical Briscoes pricing (higher to provide for sale price), as Mitre 10 has 250 strings for $200 (vs the 200 strings for $100 on clearance at Briscoes).
Edit: full price for the 200 strings was $210, so a bit over 50% off; perhaps the other models were more significantly discounted to account for the 70% reduction stated above?
Anyway, better pop down to grab one; can't log into their website but luckily our local store has quite a few in stock.
Nice find. I have a colour set, and bought a White set at their one of their sales over new years.
Highly recommend the Twinkly Lights.
...must resist adding more to cart...
+ $10 off ($100 I think) if you create a new account. Don't know how long it takes for code to come through.
jonathan18:
Also, what was were the full price for these? Referring to the post above it seems like clearance prices are 70% off, but I assume full-price is typical Briscoes pricing (higher to provide for sale price), as Mitre 10 has 250 strings for $200 (vs the 200 strings for $100 on clearance at Briscoes).
Edit: full price for the 200 strings was $210, so a bit over 50% off; perhaps the other models were more significantly discounted to account for the 70% reduction stated above?
When I checked it was impossible to price match between stores as they all stocked slighly different models. Just something to be aware of.
CokemonZ:
Lights are super cool, I have a set and brought another couple.
Thanks for the heads up
Most of what I ordered was delivered today. Nice.