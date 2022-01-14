Thanks for the heads-up; we've been waiting for them to come down. What are the white ones like? They don't seem to be nearly as effective or customisable as the coloured ones.

Also, what was were the full price for these? Referring to the post above it seems like clearance prices are 70% off, but I assume full-price is typical Briscoes pricing (higher to provide for sale price), as Mitre 10 has 250 strings for $200 (vs the 200 strings for $100 on clearance at Briscoes).



Edit: full price for the 200 strings was $210, so a bit over 50% off; perhaps the other models were more significantly discounted to account for the 70% reduction stated above?





Anyway, better pop down to grab one; can't log into their website but luckily our local store has quite a few in stock.