Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and DealsTwinkly Xmas lights on clearance at Briscoes - over 50% off
CokemonZ

808 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293334 14-Jan-2022 09:48
Send private message

Lights are super cool, I have a set and brought another couple.

 

search | Briscoes NZ

 

Home - Twinkly

Create new topic
boosacnoodle
392 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2850542 14-Jan-2022 10:08
Send private message

I

 

I got them on sale (not clearance) recently for 60% off.

 

Remember Briscoes has price protection within 30 days so if they price goes down further you just go back in store and claim the discounted price.

 

So I took them back and got them for 70% off and bought another one.

 

Highly reccomend them too btw.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
jonathan18
6130 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2850548 14-Jan-2022 10:38
Send private message

Thanks for the heads-up; we've been waiting for them to come down. What are the white ones like? They don't seem to be nearly as effective or customisable as the coloured ones. 


Also, what was were the full price for these? Referring to the post above it seems like clearance prices are 70% off, but I assume full-price is typical Briscoes pricing (higher to provide for sale price), as Mitre 10 has 250 strings for $200 (vs the 200 strings for $100 on clearance at Briscoes).

Edit: full price for the 200 strings was $210, so a bit over 50% off; perhaps the other models were more significantly discounted to account for the 70% reduction stated above?

Anyway, better pop down to grab one; can't log into their website but luckily our local store has quite a few in stock.

trig42
5360 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2850553 14-Jan-2022 10:52
Send private message

Nice find. I have a colour set, and bought a White set at their one of their sales over new years.

 

Highly recommend the Twinkly Lights.

 

...must resist adding more to cart...



CokemonZ

808 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2850667 14-Jan-2022 12:17
Send private message

I have an RGBW set and the white is really nice. Hoping the aww ones are similar.

Don't have one yet, but on order 😂

Wakrak
968 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2850674 14-Jan-2022 12:22
Send private message

+ $10 off ($100 I think) if you create a new account. Don't know how long it takes for code to come through. 

boosacnoodle
392 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2850775 14-Jan-2022 13:50
Send private message

jonathan18:

 

Also, what was were the full price for these? Referring to the post above it seems like clearance prices are 70% off, but I assume full-price is typical Briscoes pricing (higher to provide for sale price), as Mitre 10 has 250 strings for $200 (vs the 200 strings for $100 on clearance at Briscoes).

Edit: full price for the 200 strings was $210, so a bit over 50% off; perhaps the other models were more significantly discounted to account for the 70% reduction stated above?

 

 

When I checked it was impossible to price match between stores as they all stocked slighly different models. Just something to be aware of.

Stu1
1063 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2850842 14-Jan-2022 15:27
Send private message

CokemonZ:

 

Lights are super cool, I have a set and brought another couple.

 

search | Briscoes NZ

 

Home - Twinkly

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the heads up



CokemonZ

808 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2852793 18-Jan-2022 12:42
Send private message

Most of what I ordered was delivered today. Nice.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 