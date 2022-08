Kogan Mobile Waitangi Day Special

Need to sign up for a year, 32GB data every 30 days (normally 15GB).

Year cost is $330, which works out to $27.50 per 30 days.

Uses the Vodafone network

Unlimited standard calls/texts to NZ/Australia

Looks like this deal runs to 14/02/2022 unless sold out or extended

https://www.kogan.com/nz/buy/kogan-mobile-prepay-voucher-code-large-365-days-15gb-30-days-nz/