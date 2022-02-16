WHAT IS CYBERPUNK 2077 FREE NEXT-GEN TRIAL?

The free trial version of Cyberpunk 2077 gives you the chance to check out Night City, updated for next-generation consoles, for yourself before purchasing the full game.

Available to download on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, the trial includes all the updates introduced in Patch 1.5, including next-gen-specific features.

If you want to see how the game runs, what’s been added, and just get a feel for things without committing to a purchase, then this trial is for you.

HOW DOES THE NEXT-GEN TRIAL WORK?

Once you download and install the free trial, you’ll be able to start a new game of Cyberpunk 2077. For the full 5 hour duration of the trial, you’ll have total freedom to play the game from the beginning.

LOVE IT OR BURN IT

Once you hit 5 hours of playtime, the free trial will end and you can choose to purchase the full game, or carry on with your life as before! If you do buy the full game, your save progress from the trial will carry over from the trial version, so you can pick up your adventure in Night City right where you left off.

Xbox

PlayStation

Available until March 21.