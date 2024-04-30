Shop Clearance Vacuums | Last Chance To Buy (godfreys.co.nz)
From Cheapies
Worth pointing out that some stores are going independent, e.g the Lower Hutt one in the Harvey Norman centre has posted on FB to say they are going to keep going
I didn't even know they were closing down!
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
Wakrak:
Thanks for letting us know. Reminded me how much I need a new vacuum and have been procrastinating too long.
Handsomedan:
Holy Moly, it was front page news for like a week :)
gzt:Eva888: Thanks for letting us know. Reminded me how much I need a new vacuum and have been procrastinating too long.
Do you need anything other than a Dyson? ; )
Yes, something with a bag so that you can empty it without being exposed to the dust as you have to bash the cyclone against the wheely bin to dislodge what is jammed in it.
Sebo. Get a Sebo. Nothing better than a Sebo. The Sebo Felix and K3 Premium are the best price you will ever see. They do not get discounted. I have a Dyson V10 and now a Sebo D2. A bagged vacuum is million times better than bagless and cordless which can only sustain 1200W or 2000W for no more than 7 or 8 minutes. The Sebo with its 15m long power cord and air bumpers not dinging our walls just goes and goes. The 6L bag lasts like 3 months too.
Our Sebo is great, though it only gets used occasionally. Our Dyson v12 gets the majority of the work.
Those of you with robovacuums, how does it cope if your cat craps on the floor/carpet, other messes too. Last thing I want is cat crap smeared all over the carpet.
networkn:
Damn, I would have bought a new Henry, but they've already sold out.
Well thanks a lot that just cost $1000 !
Well thanks a lot that just cost $1000 !
Could be worse, you could not have been able to spend $1000 on cleaning products :)
Thanks, picked up a new stick vac.
networkn:
True anyone want to buy a non self emptying robot vac? LOL
Hate them. Daughter has one in Oz, the most useless machine I’ve ever had to use. Laundry tiles hit the carpet and soap powder spilled into the gap, impossible to remove with the upright one. You’ve never heard so much cursing and it’s put me off for life.