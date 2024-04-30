Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and DealsGodfreys Closing Down Sale: Miele Complete C3 Family $350, Roborock S8 $699.50 + More
Wakrak

1674 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#312594 30-Apr-2024 07:25
Send private message

Shop Clearance Vacuums | Last Chance To Buy (godfreys.co.nz)

 

From Cheapies

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
DjShadow
4049 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3224451 30-Apr-2024 07:42
Send private message

Worth pointing out that some stores are going independent, e.g the Lower Hutt one in the Harvey Norman centre has posted on FB to say they are going to keep going

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
Handsomedan
7144 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3224493 30-Apr-2024 09:47
Send private message

I didn't even know they were closing down! 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Eva888
2345 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3224503 30-Apr-2024 10:22
Send private message

Wakrak:

 

Shop Clearance Vacuums | Last Chance To Buy (godfreys.co.nz)

 

From Cheapies

 

 

Thanks for letting us know. Reminded me how much I need a new vacuum and have been procrastinating too long. 



networkn
Networkn
32172 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224532 30-Apr-2024 11:09
Send private message

Handsomedan:

 

I didn't even know they were closing down! 

 

 

Holy Moly, it was front page news for like a week :) 

 

 

gzt

gzt
16849 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3224541 30-Apr-2024 11:21
Send private message

Eva888: Thanks for letting us know. Reminded me how much I need a new vacuum and have been procrastinating too long.

Do you need anything other than a Dyson? ; )

richms
27939 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224543 30-Apr-2024 11:25
Send private message

gzt:
Eva888: Thanks for letting us know. Reminded me how much I need a new vacuum and have been procrastinating too long.

Do you need anything other than a Dyson? ; )

 

Yes, something with a bag so that you can empty it without being exposed to the dust as you have to bash the cyclone against the wheely bin to dislodge what is jammed in it.




Richard rich.ms

billgates
4704 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3224545 30-Apr-2024 11:34
Send private message

Sebo. Get a Sebo. Nothing better than a Sebo. The Sebo Felix and K3 Premium are the best price you will ever see. They do not get discounted. I have a Dyson V10 and now a Sebo D2. A bagged vacuum is million times better than bagless and cordless which can only sustain 1200W or 2000W for no more than 7 or 8 minutes. The Sebo with its 15m long power cord and air bumpers not dinging our walls just goes and goes. The 6L bag lasts like 3 months too.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  



networkn
Networkn
32172 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224551 30-Apr-2024 12:10
Send private message

Our Sebo is great, though it only gets used occasionally. Our Dyson v12 gets the majority of the work.

 

 

 

Those of you with robovacuums, how does it cope if your cat craps on the floor/carpet, other messes too. Last thing I want is cat crap smeared all over the carpet. 

 

 

Handsomedan
7144 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3224552 30-Apr-2024 12:12
Send private message

networkn:

 

Handsomedan:

 

I didn't even know they were closing down! 

 

 

Holy Moly, it was front page news for like a week :) 

 

 

 


I don't really look 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Rushmere
354 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3224560 30-Apr-2024 12:43
Send private message

Damn, I would have bought a new Henry, but they've already sold out.

gnfb
2581 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3224576 30-Apr-2024 13:39
Send private message

Well thanks a lot that just cost $1000 !




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

networkn
Networkn
32172 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224578 30-Apr-2024 13:49
Send private message

gnfb:

 

Well thanks a lot that just cost $1000 !

 

 

 

 

Could be worse, you could not have been able to spend $1000 on cleaning products :) 

 

 

ToPGuNZ
382 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3224580 30-Apr-2024 13:50
Send private message

Thanks, picked up a new stick vac. 

gnfb
2581 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3224619 30-Apr-2024 15:30
Send private message

networkn:

 

gnfb:

 

Well thanks a lot that just cost $1000 !

 

 

 

 

Could be worse, you could not have been able to spend $1000 on cleaning products :) 

 

 

 

 

True anyone want to buy a non self emptying robot vac? LOL




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

Eva888
2345 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3224707 30-Apr-2024 17:05
Send private message

gzt:
Eva888: Thanks for letting us know. Reminded me how much I need a new vacuum and have been procrastinating too long.

Do you need anything other than a Dyson? ; )

 

Hate them. Daughter has one in Oz, the most useless machine I’ve ever had to use. Laundry tiles hit the carpet and soap powder spilled into the gap, impossible to remove with the upright one. You’ve never heard so much cursing and it’s put me off for life. 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright