Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and DealsResearching end of season 2023 runout TVs - spotted any deals in store?
Jaxson

8045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#312728 13-May-2024 10:08
Send private message

Was shopping of all things for a toaster for my mother yesterday and wandered over into the TV sections.

Looks like it's end of season runout time again.  I hadn't gone in looking but it did get me thinking 🤔

It's been at the back of my mind that I would like to update to a slimer TV I can mount towards the wall, rather than hanging off a traditional TV mount.  
I'm a Sony fan where I can sideload Android apps onto the TV itself with no external media box anymore, but not sure if they do a slim like say the Samsung Frame etc.



Just wondering if anyone had seen any good TV deals on their travels?

Create new topic
jonb
1773 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3229609 13-May-2024 10:26
Send private message

Spark has had a decent offer on the LG C3 65" for $3000

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/online/shop/products/lg127588spo/?offerId=lg127588spo&ifpId=pay_upfront



Jaxson

8045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3229620 13-May-2024 11:14
Send private message

jonb:

 

Spark has had a decent offer on the LG C3 65" for $3000

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/online/shop/products/lg127588spo/?offerId=lg127588spo&ifpId=pay_upfront

 

 

PB Tech 55" for $2,200 ish too.
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TVLGL62355/LG-C3-55-4K-OLED-Smart-TV

Jaxson

8045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3229669 13-May-2024 11:18
Send private message

Saw an older XR75X90J for around $2,200 too, but not sure that's a good deal or not.



gzt

gzt
17230 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3229699 13-May-2024 11:40
Send private message

The various C3s have some good prices at various major chains in the usual promotion mails. Likewise some Sony models.

I've mostly convinced myself to finish some existing projects before my next purchase so all these good prices as just painful ; )

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 