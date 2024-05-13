Was shopping of all things for a toaster for my mother yesterday and wandered over into the TV sections.



Looks like it's end of season runout time again. I hadn't gone in looking but it did get me thinking 🤔



It's been at the back of my mind that I would like to update to a slimer TV I can mount towards the wall, rather than hanging off a traditional TV mount.

I'm a Sony fan where I can sideload Android apps onto the TV itself with no external media box anymore, but not sure if they do a slim like say the Samsung Frame etc.







Just wondering if anyone had seen any good TV deals on their travels?







