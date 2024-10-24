Talking about the smaller players, my observation of NPD Wiri/Otara is they're often less than 6c cheaper (e.g. say 5c cheaper) than the major players which means it's almost always better to use the major players and swipe whatever card they use to get the 6c/10c discount. I also have a Kiwi Fuel card that gives 12c off Mobil anytime. I don't have a Gull near to where I am but whenever I've passed one the prices never seem to be competitive once you take into account eh 6c/10c/12c etc discounts offered by the major players.

Have noticed some variation lately. The Mobil near my work on Tuesday evening had 14c off for Smiles card which was unusual. Usually 10c off for Smiles card. I understand some Mobil stations are independently owned and I have seen some do their own discounts on top of the usual nationalwide discounts -- sometimes you can see this on the receipt as it'll show each discount and where it comes from.