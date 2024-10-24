Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Cheap petrol today at Pak n Save, Wairau Road (Auckland N Shore)
eracode

#317532 24-Oct-2024 10:38
91 is currently $2.19 (after $0.06 discount voucher available by spending $1 instore). Nearby stations are charging up to $2.78.

 

95 is $2.33 - nearby up to $2.99.

 

Unprecedented in recent times in this area.




SpartanVXL
  #3300887 24-Oct-2024 10:47
It’s a Thursday, anybody check Gull Birkenhead? They are usually the cheapest around 2.30~ for 91, unless pak n save is doing something unusual. The only other place is Gull Onehunga for cheap petrol.

 
 
 
 

KiwiSurfer
  #3300892 24-Oct-2024 11:02
Talking about the smaller players, my observation of NPD Wiri/Otara is they're often less than 6c cheaper (e.g. say 5c cheaper) than the major players which means it's almost always better to use the major players and swipe whatever card they use to get the 6c/10c discount. I also have a Kiwi Fuel card that gives 12c off Mobil anytime. I don't have a Gull near to where I am but whenever I've passed one the prices never seem to be competitive once you take into account eh 6c/10c/12c etc discounts offered by the major players.

 

Have noticed some variation lately. The Mobil near my work on Tuesday evening had 14c off for Smiles card which was unusual. Usually 10c off for Smiles card. I understand some Mobil stations are independently owned and I have seen some do their own discounts on top of the usual nationalwide discounts -- sometimes you can see this on the receipt as it'll show each discount and where it comes from.

caffynz
  #3300894 24-Oct-2024 11:11
SpartanVXL: It’s a Thursday, anybody check Gull Birkenhead? They are usually the cheapest around 2.30~ for 91, unless pak n save is doing something unusual. The only other place is Gull Onehunga for cheap petrol.

 

Gaspy shows:

 

Gull Birkenhead 224.9

 

Pak n Save is 225.7 (but doesn't include the 6c/L discount)

 

 

 

 



pdh
  #3300910 24-Oct-2024 11:22
That's good - even beats Costco - 2.287 (91) and 2.487 (95).

 

Costco's Diesel is 1.567 (was 1.627 yesterday, when I filled up 
Most places near me in Albany are over 2 $ for Diesel - that's a 25% premium !!
Thus it takes me about 1.5 fill-ups to pay the annual Costco sub.

Behodar
  #3300977 24-Oct-2024 12:07
KiwiSurfer:

 

I don't have a Gull near to where I am but whenever I've passed one the prices never seem to be competitive once you take into account eh 6c/10c/12c etc discounts offered by the major players.

 

 

My local Gull is right next to a Z, and often Gull's base price is 0-1 cents cheaper than Z's discounted price.

richms
  #3301032 24-Oct-2024 12:29
There was a mad queue at gull birkenhead blocking the road this morning as dumb people were turning in across traffic when there was not enough room for them.

 

I'm glad to not be concerned about these prices anymore.




panther2
  #3301069 24-Oct-2024 15:30
Ndp also usually match Gull and do thursday sales



vexxxboy
  #3301099 24-Oct-2024 15:48
richms:

 

There was a mad queue at gull birkenhead blocking the road this morning as dumb people were turning in across traffic when there was not enough room for them.

 

I'm glad to not be concerned about these prices anymore.

 

 

This, every Thursday in Rotorua the supermarket petrol outlets drop there prices buy 15 cents or so a litre and all hell breaks lose . I think saving, in my case, a dollar or two is just not worth the hassle.




SpartanVXL
  #3301153 24-Oct-2024 17:12
Haha called it on Birkenhead :)

Normally they all drop prices at same time but Gull’s sales are 1c or so cheaper. Not worth it if there isn’t one close to you, but beats having to pop in and get something from pak n save.

The queues are killer though at both.

RogerMellie
  #3301375 25-Oct-2024 11:59
PNSave Lincoln Rd, got 95 for 2.397 last night using their 10c/L discount coupon. Cheapest in ages.

