91 is currently $2.19 (after $0.06 discount voucher available by spending $1 instore). Nearby stations are charging up to $2.78.
95 is $2.33 - nearby up to $2.99.
Unprecedented in recent times in this area.
Talking about the smaller players, my observation of NPD Wiri/Otara is they're often less than 6c cheaper (e.g. say 5c cheaper) than the major players which means it's almost always better to use the major players and swipe whatever card they use to get the 6c/10c discount. I also have a Kiwi Fuel card that gives 12c off Mobil anytime. I don't have a Gull near to where I am but whenever I've passed one the prices never seem to be competitive once you take into account eh 6c/10c/12c etc discounts offered by the major players.
Have noticed some variation lately. The Mobil near my work on Tuesday evening had 14c off for Smiles card which was unusual. Usually 10c off for Smiles card. I understand some Mobil stations are independently owned and I have seen some do their own discounts on top of the usual nationalwide discounts -- sometimes you can see this on the receipt as it'll show each discount and where it comes from.
SpartanVXL: It’s a Thursday, anybody check Gull Birkenhead? They are usually the cheapest around 2.30~ for 91, unless pak n save is doing something unusual. The only other place is Gull Onehunga for cheap petrol.
Gaspy shows:
Gull Birkenhead 224.9
Pak n Save is 225.7 (but doesn't include the 6c/L discount)
That's good - even beats Costco - 2.287 (91) and 2.487 (95).
Costco's Diesel is 1.567 (was 1.627 yesterday, when I filled up
Most places near me in Albany are over 2 $ for Diesel - that's a 25% premium !!
Thus it takes me about 1.5 fill-ups to pay the annual Costco sub.
KiwiSurfer:
My local Gull is right next to a Z, and often Gull's base price is 0-1 cents cheaper than Z's discounted price.
richms:
There was a mad queue at gull birkenhead blocking the road this morning as dumb people were turning in across traffic when there was not enough room for them.
I'm glad to not be concerned about these prices anymore.
This, every Thursday in Rotorua the supermarket petrol outlets drop there prices buy 15 cents or so a litre and all hell breaks lose . I think saving, in my case, a dollar or two is just not worth the hassle.
Common sense is not as common as you think.
PNSave Lincoln Rd, got 95 for 2.397 last night using their 10c/L discount coupon. Cheapest in ages.