Hi all



Just thought I'd share this for those of us that are Keyboard enthusiasts (or gamers that need a Hall Effect keyboard).



Nuphy is bringing out their new Halo65 HE keyboard. I have been waiting about a year for them to upgrade this kbd. Wasn't expecting it to be hall effect but so be it, it will be an experiment.



https://nuphy.com/collections/he-keyboards/products/nuphy-halo65-he



And try using code MIGSS, that should give you another 10% off.



Postage will be steep but the kbd is way cheaper than I would have expected and with all the discounts it's basically the same as just the switches they used, just that you get a whole keyboard. I have had two Nuphy kbds so far and they have been very good.



Cheers Oliver