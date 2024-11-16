I've just come across what might be the most cost-effective solar panels in New Zealand in terms of price per watt. This could be particularly useful for those in rural areas. For instance, I recently set up a neighbor's garden watering pump using one of these panels, and the results were impressive. Here are the details:

440W Bifacial Solar Panel - All Black, Mono N-Type:

Location: Stock available in the North Island

Link: 440W Solar Panel