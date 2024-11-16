Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Bargains and Deals 440W/445w Solar panel Trade depot $149
Dreamerz

#317803 16-Nov-2024 14:55
I've just come across what might be the most cost-effective solar panels in New Zealand in terms of price per watt. This could be particularly useful for those in rural areas. For instance, I recently set up a neighbor's garden watering pump using one of these panels, and the results were impressive.  Here are the details:

 

  • 440W Bifacial Solar Panel - All Black, Mono N-Type:
  • Location: Stock available in the North Island
  • Link: 440W Solar Panel

 

 

  • 445W Bifacial Solar Panel - All Black, Mono N-Type:
  • Location: Stock available in the South Island
  • Link: 445W Solar Panel

 

Jase2985
  #3309710 16-Nov-2024 15:13
They are made by Ulica Solar and claim 85% after 30 years with a 22% efficiency 



maxeon
  #3309715 16-Nov-2024 15:52
I had some good prices from these guys here.
https://www.universalsolar.co.nz/

dacraka
  #3309737 16-Nov-2024 17:39
Looks good



dukezoid
  #3366314 21-Apr-2025 19:59
Hi @Dreamerz - appreciate any thoughts now we’re a few months on. Performing to spec? Thanks

 

For future ref they’re now offering:

 

Ulica 450W $149 (‘April Deal’) - these, or the 440W, dropped as low as $135 a few weeks back 

 

Ulica 580W $199 (‘Super Deal’)

 

Deye 440W $199

CYaBro
  #3366344 21-Apr-2025 22:32
I got one but have only had the need to use it a couple of times. 
Works well enough to charge our Bluetti portable battery generator. 

I see MicroMall has JA Solar panels for less and that’s a more well known brand, even if a budget brand. 
https://www.micromall.co.nz/solar-panels/ja-solar-440w-solar-panel-bifacial-topcon-n-type-mono-half-cell?sort=p.price&order=ASC

 

 




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Dreamerz

  #3367364 25-Apr-2025 10:48
Hi @Dreamerz - appreciate any thoughts now we’re a few months on. Performing to spec? Thanks

 

For future ref they’re now offering:

 

Ulica 450W $149 (‘April Deal’) - these, or the 440W, dropped as low as $135 a few weeks back 

 

Ulica 580W $199 (‘Super Deal’)

 

Deye 440W $199

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yeah great :) Just ordered some more for my main system (the 450w)

 

 

