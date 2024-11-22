Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
GarryP

#317867 22-Nov-2024 10:18
Harvey Norman has the Panasonic TV-65Z85AGZ on special for $2498.

 

Plus an additional $120 HN gift card and it seems Panasonic is also running a free Amazon Echo or Ring Video Doorbell by redemption.

TeaLeaf
  #3313840 28-Nov-2024 15:37
That seems pretty good, how does it compare to the other brands in its normal price range?

 
 
 
 

JPNZ
  #3313843 28-Nov-2024 15:37
TeaLeaf:

 

That seems pretty good, how does it compare to the other brands in its normal price range?

 

 

IMO they are similar or better than LG/Sony & Samsung.




GarryP

  #3313909 28-Nov-2024 18:34
The other major retailers (Smith City, Noel Leeming etc) also now have this at the same price.

 

HN give a $120 gift card while the others do the current Panasonic promo of free Ring doorbell or Amazon Echo.



TeaLeaf
  #3316265 5-Dec-2024 13:43
GarryP:

 

The other major retailers (Smith City, Noel Leeming etc) also now have this at the same price.

 

HN give a $120 gift card while the others do the current Panasonic promo of free Ring doorbell or Amazon Echo.

 



So that would mavke the TV more like $2400?

