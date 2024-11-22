Harvey Norman has the Panasonic TV-65Z85AGZ on special for $2498.
Plus an additional $120 HN gift card and it seems Panasonic is also running a free Amazon Echo or Ring Video Doorbell by redemption.
That seems pretty good, how does it compare to the other brands in its normal price range?
TeaLeaf:
IMO they are similar or better than LG/Sony & Samsung.
The other major retailers (Smith City, Noel Leeming etc) also now have this at the same price.
HN give a $120 gift card while the others do the current Panasonic promo of free Ring doorbell or Amazon Echo.
GarryP:
