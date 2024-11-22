Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wakrak

#317876 22-Nov-2024 22:42
Silo Offer

 

Code expires on November 29, 2024. Qualified returning subscribers only. This is a promotional code and is not for resale, has no cash value, and will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Valid only where Apple TV+ is available. Requires Apple Account with payment method on file. Apple TV+ renews at your region’s price per month after the promotion until canceled. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply; see the applicable terms for your country at https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/ww/. Cannot be combined with other offers providing access to the same service. Minimum age required depending on your country. Must be in the country that matches the store front on which you are redeeming the code. Compatible products and services required. Apple TV+ is a service mark of Apple Inc.

mattwnz
  #3312091 23-Nov-2024 00:06
Also if you have an apple device, the offer should popup as a notification, it did for me anyway.

