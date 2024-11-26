Pebblebee (finally!) has a sale on its trackers—30% off various sets and combinations. Comes in three forms: clip (round with hole to attach to something); card (thin flat rectangle; for wallets); and tag (small rectangle; we’re attaching these to earbud cases).

https://pebblebee.com/

As an example: I paid $336 incl shipping for 4x cards and 4x tags.

These are one of the few brands of trackers that make use of the new Find My platform on Android, so theoretically take advantage of the wider Android user base (well, those who have opted in!) to locate items, much like Apple’s AirTags. A key advantage of this brand is all models are rechargeable (I think the only brand that is, and the reason I’ve chosen them); also can be used with either Android or iOS (just not at the same time).

Thread discussing them (and other Android tags) here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=97&topicid=306688