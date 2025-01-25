Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsBargains and Deals30 Days Free Apple TV+ for Eligible Returning Users @ Apple TV (Ends Jan 30)
Wakrak

1670 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#318512 25-Jan-2025 12:34
Make sure you cancel prior to the end of the trial to avoid ongoing charges (can be done straight away)

 

Severance Offer

 

Code expires on 30 January 2025. Qualified returning subscribers only. This is a promotional code and is not for resale, has no cash value and will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Valid only where Apple TV+ is available. Requires Apple Account with payment method on file. Apple TV+ renews at your region’s price per month after the promotion until cancelled. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply; see the applicable terms for your country at https://www.apple.com/au/legal/internet-services/itunes/au/t…. Cannot be combined with other offers providing access to the same service. Minimum age required depending on your country. Must be in the country that matches the store front on which you are redeeming the code. Compatible products and services required. Apple TV+ is a service mark of Apple Inc.

 

Credit: 30 Days Free Apple TV+ for Eligible Returning Users @ Apple TV - ChoiceCheapies

mattwnz
20004 posts

Uber Geek


  #3335650 25-Jan-2025 14:05
You can cancel it straight after signing up and you can keep using the service after you cancel for the remaining dates.  I noticed however that Apple offered me 30 days of free Apple Music which they have offered me before. Previously it also allowed me to cancel straight away and keep the remaining days, but this time it said it would cancel it straight away if I cancelled it. So it appears they are changing the way they do these offers. 

 
 
 
 

Aaroona
3191 posts

Uber Geek


  #3335940 26-Jan-2025 14:35
Generally I've found with Apple free trials, you have to keep the subscription live until a day or so before the renewal to be able to keep it for the period. As pointed out above, it will cancel immediately otherwise and you wont get the full month.

 

I also received a message saying as much when I accepted the free trial.

mattwnz
20004 posts

Uber Geek


  #3335953 26-Jan-2025 16:21
This TV one you should just be able to cancel and keep using it for the rest of the 30 days. This was also previously the case with Apple music trials I found, but they have recently changed it to cancel straight away. Same with Apple Fitness trial that you get free with an apple watch. It is annoying because they must hope that people will forget they are subscribed. I can't think of any other reason for them changing it.



CYaBro
4525 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3336469 27-Jan-2025 22:08
Yup, I just activated the trial then immediately went into my subscriptions and canceled it and it said I can keep using the service until the 27th Feb. 




JPNZ
1497 posts

Uber Geek


  #3336599 28-Jan-2025 14:06
Thank you, very timely.




invisibleman18
1344 posts

Uber Geek


  #3336637 28-Jan-2025 15:55
I get the not eligible message and can't see why. Possibly because I've used a trial before? Also tried making a new account and also not eligible.

