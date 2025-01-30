Petkit brand automatic pet feeders and drinking fountains have been mentioned in a couple of forums lately. I have the network connected feeder and water devices and they are working well. They are inexpensive, but as always, they try to get you later with ongoing consumables - in this case filters and dessicant.

I just noticed that our friends at PBTech are much cheaper for dessicant ($10) vs Amazon (NZD26) and Petkit (USD15) and competitive for water filters ($33) vs Amazon (NZD35) and Petkit (USD20) and that's not even taking into account shipping.