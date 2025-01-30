Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#318562 30-Jan-2025 09:26
Petkit brand automatic pet feeders and drinking fountains have been mentioned in a couple of forums lately. I have the network connected feeder and water devices and they are working well. They are inexpensive, but as always, they try to get you later with ongoing consumables - in this case filters and dessicant.

 

I just noticed that our friends at PBTech are much cheaper for dessicant ($10) vs Amazon (NZD26) and Petkit (USD15) and competitive for water filters ($33) vs Amazon (NZD35) and Petkit (USD20) and that's not even taking into account shipping.

 

 

  #3337416 30-Jan-2025 14:32
Great reminder, thanks heaps!

 

Noticed the desiccant for my Petkit dry food auto feeder was on special there so bought a couple of packs to keep me going but even the normal price ($15 I think) isn't too bad for the bag of 5. Might get a couple more while the special is still on 🙂

 
 
 
 

  #3337425 30-Jan-2025 14:47
Got to say, even in Auckland humidity a 3.5kg bag of dry food was still dispensing dry as a bone after the initial dessicant was 4 weeks past its due date. And the water fountain filters I just rinsed out to double their life.

 

 

  #3338531 3-Feb-2025 11:36
I just replaced the 2 month old desiccant (supposed to be monthly) in the feeder. Before doing so I weighed the old and new desiccant and the old one was only 2g heavier. 

 

Unscientific for many reasons it doesn't seem to have absorbed much moisture at all and I suspect it is because the much larger volume of dry food would absorb most of the moisture before the desiccant gets a chance.

 

 

