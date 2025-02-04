Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#318620 4-Feb-2025 16:25
Here is the deal. Download the Dosh app and join using my code 00001283. I will receive $10 for each registration that completes ID verification.

 

On your side, you can then go on to get a $50 credit by following the instructions:

 

 

Just sign up to dosh, order and active your dosh Visa debit card, add money to your Everyday Account and use your dosh Visa debit card to purchase in store or online, make at least 3 purchases over $10. Plus create and add $20 to a Strive savings account. Dosh will reward you with $50 in your dosh account. This Promotion runs from 3 February 2025 00:01 AM NZT until 3 March 2025 11:59 PM NZT. 

 

 

Remember, you need to use my code 00001283 so I can get the referral.

 

Thanks!




  #3339192 4-Feb-2025 16:37
Finishes on the 3rd of March. Need to make the three $10 purchases + add $20 to a savings account prior to that date in order to qualify for the $50. 

You must meet all the criteria during the Promotion Period. If you do not, or if you partially meet a criteria during the Promotion Period, you will not receive a Reward.

