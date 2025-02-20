Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsBargains and DealsChorus - Sign up for a NEW fiber connection and get a $400 prezzy card - eligible addresses only, quite limited.
Scott3

3925 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#318788 20-Feb-2025 22:36
Send private message

If you are anybody you know doesn't have fiber, well worth putting the address into the below.

 

https://www.chorus.co.nz/prezzy-offer

 

 

 

I of course love fiber, but even if one didn't, the connection only needs to be active for 30 days to get the $400 bonus, so this would be very easy to profit from. And it would leave the dwelling with an ONT installed, allowing a quick and easy signup to UFB plans if ever wanted in the future.

Note the current free urban standard fiber install's are paid for out of a fund that has been refilled by the government's of the day a few times. This is unlikely to last for ever, and I would expect residential fiber installs to become north of $1000 when it ends. So strongly advise signing up for fiber and getting an ONT on the wall, even if one plans to immediately disconnect.

 

 

 

Assume chorus can justify the cost of the promo as most new fiber connections, will stay connected for decades.

 

 

 

 

 

Deal care of Coolbro on cheapies.nz

 

https://www.cheapies.nz/node/50571

 

In classic cheapies fashion the commenters suggest stacking with other cashback deals.

Create new topic
alavaliant
219 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3345205 21-Feb-2025 09:34
Send private message

Unfortunately while I know somebody who hasn't got fibre yet and is thinking about it.    I've checked their address and they aren't eligible :(

I wonder just how limited the addresses it applies for are.   I suspect this might be targeting specific areas where they want to push forward on getting people off copper so they can move forward with retiring copper services in that area?   I can't see anything obvious that hints to what locations it is valid for though. - Possibly it could be something like,  if you have active copper services at the address you are eligible (rather than specific areas)?

 
 
 
 

RunningMan
8883 posts

Uber Geek


  #3345209 21-Feb-2025 09:43
Send private message

I've put several addresses in and haven't found an eligible one yet.

alavaliant
219 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3345212 21-Feb-2025 09:53
Send private message

I got curious and tried a few addresses listed as still having copper services on https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/tools/copper-withdrawal-map
but that didn't find any eligible ones either.     So I guess it must be limited areas as well.

I'm feeling a bit cynical now about the lack of transparency about what areas are covered.   I wonder if somebody at chorus figured putting out a promo that almost nobody is eligible for but is vague enough to make people put address details in.   Would get people talking about getting fibre for no real extra cost for chorus?   That or any address you search for on that form is being harvested so they can see who is thinking about fibre?



Wheelbarrow01
1703 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3345291 21-Feb-2025 14:19
Send private message

The offer applies to select addresses that already have Chorus fibre installed but where there is currently no active fibre service, and also select addresses that are yet to have an ONT installed.

 

[Edit: phrase in bold added after checking further]

 

 




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

BMarquis
444 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #3345292 21-Feb-2025 14:38
Send private message

Scott3:

 

If Note the current free urban standard fiber install's are paid for out of a fund that has been refilled by the government's of the day a few times. 

 



Not strictly on topic, but I like to correct this myth when I can.
Chorus has always, and still does, pay for the inside-boundary fibre installation.  The Government's UFB funding (actually a loan) was only ever related to the communal (From the exchange to outside the property boundaries) build.

Wheelbarrow01
1703 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3345307 21-Feb-2025 14:56
Send private message

BMarquis:

 

Scott3:

 

If Note the current free urban standard fiber install's are paid for out of a fund that has been refilled by the government's of the day a few times. 

 



Not strictly on topic, but I like to correct this myth when I can.
Chorus has always, and still does, pay for the inside-boundary fibre installation.  The Government's UFB funding (actually a loan) was only ever related to the communal (From the exchange to outside the property boundaries) build.

 

 

You beat me to it Brent, and probably in a more concise manner lol. Nothing more I can add other than to say there's no magic bucket of money that periodically refills itself - if only 🤣




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

Scott3

3925 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3345311 21-Feb-2025 15:08
Send private message

BMarquis:

 

Not strictly on topic, but I like to correct this myth when I can.
Chorus has always, and still does, pay for the inside-boundary fibre installation.  The Government's UFB funding (actually a loan) was only ever related to the communal (From the exchange to outside the property boundaries) build.

 



Thanks for the correction. May have got confused by non-standard connection funding:

www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/ninetonoon/audio/201792131/fund-running-dry-for-non-standard-residential-ufb-connections



Bung
6362 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3345313 21-Feb-2025 15:16
Send private message

Wheelbarrow01:

 

The offer applies to select addresses that already have Chorus fibre installed but where there is currently no active fibre service.

 

[Edit: clarified the term 'active service']

 

 

Then why have this in the blurb?

 

"What if I require a fibre installation at my property?

 

If you don't have a fibre box installed at your property, you will need to contact your broadband provider to arrange this. We encourage you to place an order for a fibre plan as soon as possible to ensure that you have enough time to schedule an appointment, and have fibre installed and connected within 60 days after registration to receive the Prezzy Card. To find out more about the installation process, click here."

Scott3

3925 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3345317 21-Feb-2025 15:29
Send private message

alavaliant:

 

I got curious and tried a few addresses listed as still having copper services on https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/tools/copper-withdrawal-map
but that didn't find any eligible ones either.     So I guess it must be limited areas as well.

I'm feeling a bit cynical now about the lack of transparency about what areas are covered.   I wonder if somebody at chorus figured putting out a promo that almost nobody is eligible for but is vague enough to make people put address details in.   Would get people talking about getting fibre for no real extra cost for chorus?   That or any address you search for on that form is being harvested so they can see who is thinking about fibre?

 



From reading the terms, it seems this is a highly targeted offer, intended to only be shared with those who's addresses pop up as eligible if they put their address into broadband compare, or the chorus speed test tool.

I am probably breaking this intent by sharing more widely, but I feel the deal is good enough to be worth checking.


Cheapies commenters have found eligible addresses, so they do exist.

 

Unclear what the targeting is. Could be something as basic as picking out area's where installers have excess capacity.

Scott3

3925 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3345340 21-Feb-2025 16:32
Send private message

Ignore my above comment. Missed the below from a chorus insider.

Wheelbarrow01:

 

The offer applies to select addresses that already have Chorus fibre installed but where there is currently no active fibre service.

 

[Edit: clarified the term 'active service']

 

Wheelbarrow01
1703 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3345510 22-Feb-2025 00:58
Send private message

Bung:

 

Wheelbarrow01:

 

The offer applies to select addresses that already have Chorus fibre installed but where there is currently no active fibre service.

 

[Edit: clarified the term 'active service']

 

 

Then why have this in the blurb?

 

"What if I require a fibre installation at my property?

 

If you don't have a fibre box installed at your property, you will need to contact your broadband provider to arrange this. We encourage you to place an order for a fibre plan as soon as possible to ensure that you have enough time to schedule an appointment, and have fibre installed and connected within 60 days after registration to receive the Prezzy Card. To find out more about the installation process, click here."

 

 

Fair point, so I went back and checked my internal informer and yes, I was wrong - the offer is also extended to select addresses that are yet to have an ONT installed. My earlier post has now been corrected to reflect this.

 

I don't know the selection criteria for eligible addresses and I also can't say how many addresses are eligible, but it's a significant number. If you started counting from 1 out loud, it would take you months of continuous counting to reach the dollar value of every prezzie card available through this offer. 

 

Unfortunately I can't share any more specific information than that, but enjoy taking a guess 🤪




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

Create new topic





