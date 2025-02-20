If you are anybody you know doesn't have fiber, well worth putting the address into the below.

I of course love fiber, but even if one didn't, the connection only needs to be active for 30 days to get the $400 bonus, so this would be very easy to profit from. And it would leave the dwelling with an ONT installed, allowing a quick and easy signup to UFB plans if ever wanted in the future.



Note the current free urban standard fiber install's are paid for out of a fund that has been refilled by the government's of the day a few times. This is unlikely to last for ever, and I would expect residential fiber installs to become north of $1000 when it ends. So strongly advise signing up for fiber and getting an ONT on the wall, even if one plans to immediately disconnect.

Assume chorus can justify the cost of the promo as most new fiber connections, will stay connected for decades.

Deal care of Coolbro on cheapies.nz

In classic cheapies fashion the commenters suggest stacking with other cashback deals.