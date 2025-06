I found the slowest plan from Mighty Mobile were not good enough for music streaming despite 10 megabit being well above even a 24/192 flac streams rate, only the fastest one works 100% for even the basic hifi level in tidal, the faster plan would often pause and buffer I suspect that its more the apps fault as it doesnt keep the downloads running but trys to burst it and triggers some limiting.

Same thing happens when scrolling instagram, massive pauses of nothing happening on the 2 slower plans unless you moderate your scrolling speed.

Try it our before you commit to it incase you find that its not good enough.