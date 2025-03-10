amanzi: am I reading this correctly that the total data gets split into 32GB per month? Effectively, I get two prepay accounts, with 32GB data per month, for about $20 per month each.

That is correct.



For 365 Days Plan: comes with 18GB (SMALL 365 DAYS plan), 48GB (MEDIUM 365 DAYS Plan) 180GB (LARGE 365 DAYS Plan) or 384GB (EXTRA LARGE 365 DAYS Plan) Total Data, in each case split into 31 day blocks.

Allocation of data will occur upon completion of the previous 31 day block. For the first activation, 31 days is applicable to time of activation. For example if you activate your plan at 12pm, you will receive 30.5 days of data allocation. Your ensuing renewal’s will then be allocated in 31 day blocks. If Data Per 31 Days amount is exhausted before 31 days has elapsed, access to data will cease until the beginning of the next 31 day block (if any), or the customer recharges or purchases a data pack. T&Cs and Fair Use Policy apply.