Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and DealsKogan mobile promo

ajw

ajw

1932 posts

Uber Geek


#318967 10-Mar-2025 08:53
Send private message quote this post

Another promotion at Kogan mobile.

 

https://koganmobile.co.nz/

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Wakrak
1699 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3351909 10-Mar-2025 08:59
Send private message quote this post

Buy 1 Get 1 Free Large ($330) or Extra Large ($490) Kogan Mobile 365 Day SIM Plan (Activate by 31/05/2025) @ Kogan NZ

 

LARGE
EXTRA LARGE

The unique Kogan Mobile vouchers included as part of this product is non transferrable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Voucher must be purchased before 11:59PM NZDT on 30/03/2025. Voucher must be redeemed before 11:59PM NZDT on 31/05/2025. A Kogan Mobile SIM card is automatically included with a purchase of this plan. SIM delivery takes up to 14 working days, after which you can activate your plan. Activation or recharge must be made before the voucher expiry date. Voucher does not apply to subsequent recharges. Voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other vouchers or promotional offers. For information about how to use Kogan Mobile vouchers, click here.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
amanzi
Amanzi
1281 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3351966 10-Mar-2025 09:58
Send private message quote this post

I'd be keen to hear from existing Kogan customers if they have had any issues on Kogan? I've got my kids on one of the Mighty Mobile unlimited plans, but their 50% deal is ending in April so will need to move them onto something else. With regards to the Kogan Extra Large plan - am I reading this correctly that the total data gets split into 32GB per month? Effectively, I get two prepay accounts, with 32GB data per month, for about $20 per month each.

Wakrak
1699 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3351967 10-Mar-2025 10:02
Send private message quote this post

amanzi:

 

am I reading this correctly that the total data gets split into 32GB per month? Effectively, I get two prepay accounts, with 32GB data per month, for about $20 per month each.

 

 

That is correct. 

For 365 Days Plan: comes with 18GB (SMALL 365 DAYS plan), 48GB (MEDIUM 365 DAYS Plan) 180GB (LARGE 365 DAYS Plan) or 384GB (EXTRA LARGE 365 DAYS Plan) Total Data, in each case split into 31 day blocks.

 

Allocation of data will occur upon completion of the previous 31 day block. For the first activation, 31 days is applicable to time of activation. For example if you activate your plan at 12pm, you will receive 30.5 days of data allocation. Your ensuing renewal’s will then be allocated in 31 day blocks. If Data Per 31 Days amount is exhausted before 31 days has elapsed, access to data will cease until the beginning of the next 31 day block (if any), or the customer recharges or purchases a data pack. T&Cs and Fair Use Policy apply.



kiwiharry
1018 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3351976 10-Mar-2025 11:09
Send private message quote this post

amanzi:

 

I'd be keen to hear from existing Kogan customers if they have had any issues on Kogan?

 

 

 

I ported over to Kogan last September and have encountered no issues. 

 

Last month I travelled overseas, and with WiFi calling I utilised a local data esim to make and receive calls and texts.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

Scott3
3943 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3351979 10-Mar-2025 11:19
Send private message quote this post

I have been with Kogan a number of year's.

In general everything has gone well.

It uses the ONE (was Vodafone) network, so gets it's coverage profile. (fairly good, but as an example, a couple of years back, it did not get coverage inside Kelly Tarlton's aquarium in Auckland, where 2 degrees did).

Issue with not being able to respond to short codes was resolved a year or so back.

International roaming required a bunch of settings changed on my phone, but support was quite good to point me to a webpage which had a step by step guide, and confirming it was working etc.

 

 

 

Perhaps the biggest issue is the cost of data add on's once you hit your cap.

https://koganmobile.co.nz/add-ons/data-add-ons/

 


A little bit messed up that you are paying ~20 per month, per phone for 32gb,, but if you run that out, $22 only buys you 3GB.

 

 

 

Could be worth having one of those $5 starter packs (comes with sim and 16GB of data) on hand incase somebody hits their cap...

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
1343 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3351994 10-Mar-2025 11:58
Send private message quote this post

amanzi:

 

I'd be keen to hear from existing Kogan customers if they have had any issues on Kogan? 

 

 

The only downside I've noticed is the inability to call overseas (excluding AU) without add-ons. See my grumbling on this on the Skype thread :)

 

kiwiharry:

 

I ported over to Kogan last September and have encountered no issues. 

 

Last month I travelled overseas, and with WiFi calling I utilised a local data esim to make and receive calls and texts.

 

 

I'll be in Japan for a few weeks next month. Just to clarify, to do what you've mentioned here, would I simply disable data roaming on the Kogan SIM, keep Wi-Fi calling enabled, and use the local data esim?

 

 




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

richms
28026 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3351999 10-Mar-2025 12:14
Send private message quote this post

The issues with kogan is the lack of premium SMS for confirmations from places that use shortcodes instead of long phone numbers, and that when you are out of data its a chore and expensive to get any more. When I ran out with only 1 month to go it was more sensible to just bin the sim than to get more data as the price and block size is well out of touch with where it should be.




Richard rich.ms



kiwiharry
1018 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3352000 10-Mar-2025 12:14
Send private message quote this post

Gurezaemon:

 

I'll be in Japan for a few weeks next month. Just to clarify, to do what you've mentioned here, would I simply disable data roaming on the Kogan SIM, keep Wi-Fi calling enabled, and use the local data esim?

 

Haha. Japan is where we went. Yes in SIM manager just ensure data roaming is selected to the local data esim.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

jen1001
253 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3352013 10-Mar-2025 13:00
Send private message quote this post

amanzi:

 

I'd be keen to hear from existing Kogan customers if they have had any issues on Kogan? I've got my kids on one of the Mighty Mobile unlimited plans, but their 50% deal is ending in April so will need to move them onto something else. With regards to the Kogan Extra Large plan - am I reading this correctly that the total data gets split into 32GB per month? Effectively, I get two prepay accounts, with 32GB data per month, for about $20 per month each.

 

 

I moved from the Mighty $20 plan to Kogan's large plan in December, no issue to report from my end. Bought a voucher for $330, split with another Geekzone member ($165 each). 15GB/month for $13.75.

 

Porting from them was easy too although it failed initially because I ticked the wrong box the first time 😅 Was up and running in a couple of hours as soon as Mighty Mobile's app stopped showing my number on it.

 

 

jonherries
1388 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3352776 11-Mar-2025 20:00
Send private message quote this post

Offer says 4G - but friends have said phones show 5G and the website says:

 

”Powered by the One New Zealand 5G network”

 

Has anyone got a confirmation on what that means?

 

Are they limiting speed?

 

Jon

RunningMan
8901 posts

Uber Geek


  #3352786 11-Mar-2025 20:04
Send private message quote this post

Offer says 5G when I read it.

 

 

 

  • Unlimited standard calls & texts*
  • Bring your own device
  • Fast 5G network speeds
  • That's equivalent to $13.75 per person, per month

jonherries
1388 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3352788 11-Mar-2025 20:07
Send private message quote this post

Ah - this page:

 

https://www.kogan.com/nz/buy/kogan-mobile-prepay-voucher-code-extra-large-365-days-32gb-monthly-nz/

 

vs this page:

 

https://koganmobile.co.nz/#prepayplans 

RunningMan
8901 posts

Uber Geek


  #3352793 11-Mar-2025 20:17
Send private message quote this post

Looks like old boiler plate text on that second page, complete with the old logo. It's probably that page being outdated.

jonb
1769 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3353938 14-Mar-2025 14:00
Send private message quote this post

Anyone want to go halves on a Large plan? I only need voucher code for a top-up no SIM. Send a message if keen

russelo
328 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3353958 14-Mar-2025 14:54
Send private message quote this post

jonb:

 

Anyone want to go halves on a Large plan? I only need voucher code for a top-up no SIM. Send a message if keen

 

 

I'm keen. I'll DM you.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright