Another promotion at Kogan mobile.
Buy 1 Get 1 Free Large ($330) or Extra Large ($490) Kogan Mobile 365 Day SIM Plan (Activate by 31/05/2025) @ Kogan NZ
LARGE
EXTRA LARGE
The unique Kogan Mobile vouchers included as part of this product is non transferrable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Voucher must be purchased before 11:59PM NZDT on 30/03/2025. Voucher must be redeemed before 11:59PM NZDT on 31/05/2025. A Kogan Mobile SIM card is automatically included with a purchase of this plan. SIM delivery takes up to 14 working days, after which you can activate your plan. Activation or recharge must be made before the voucher expiry date. Voucher does not apply to subsequent recharges. Voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other vouchers or promotional offers. For information about how to use Kogan Mobile vouchers, click here.
I'd be keen to hear from existing Kogan customers if they have had any issues on Kogan? I've got my kids on one of the Mighty Mobile unlimited plans, but their 50% deal is ending in April so will need to move them onto something else. With regards to the Kogan Extra Large plan - am I reading this correctly that the total data gets split into 32GB per month? Effectively, I get two prepay accounts, with 32GB data per month, for about $20 per month each.
amanzi:
am I reading this correctly that the total data gets split into 32GB per month? Effectively, I get two prepay accounts, with 32GB data per month, for about $20 per month each.
That is correct.
For 365 Days Plan: comes with 18GB (SMALL 365 DAYS plan), 48GB (MEDIUM 365 DAYS Plan) 180GB (LARGE 365 DAYS Plan) or 384GB (EXTRA LARGE 365 DAYS Plan) Total Data, in each case split into 31 day blocks.
Allocation of data will occur upon completion of the previous 31 day block. For the first activation, 31 days is applicable to time of activation. For example if you activate your plan at 12pm, you will receive 30.5 days of data allocation. Your ensuing renewal’s will then be allocated in 31 day blocks. If Data Per 31 Days amount is exhausted before 31 days has elapsed, access to data will cease until the beginning of the next 31 day block (if any), or the customer recharges or purchases a data pack. T&Cs and Fair Use Policy apply.
amanzi:
I'd be keen to hear from existing Kogan customers if they have had any issues on Kogan?
I ported over to Kogan last September and have encountered no issues.
Last month I travelled overseas, and with WiFi calling I utilised a local data esim to make and receive calls and texts.

I have been with Kogan a number of year's.
In general everything has gone well.
It uses the ONE (was Vodafone) network, so gets it's coverage profile. (fairly good, but as an example, a couple of years back, it did not get coverage inside Kelly Tarlton's aquarium in Auckland, where 2 degrees did).
Issue with not being able to respond to short codes was resolved a year or so back.
International roaming required a bunch of settings changed on my phone, but support was quite good to point me to a webpage which had a step by step guide, and confirming it was working etc.
Perhaps the biggest issue is the cost of data add on's once you hit your cap.
https://koganmobile.co.nz/add-ons/data-add-ons/
A little bit messed up that you are paying ~20 per month, per phone for 32gb,, but if you run that out, $22 only buys you 3GB.
Could be worth having one of those $5 starter packs (comes with sim and 16GB of data) on hand incase somebody hits their cap...
amanzi:
I'd be keen to hear from existing Kogan customers if they have had any issues on Kogan?
The only downside I've noticed is the inability to call overseas (excluding AU) without add-ons. See my grumbling on this on the Skype thread :)
kiwiharry:
I ported over to Kogan last September and have encountered no issues.
Last month I travelled overseas, and with WiFi calling I utilised a local data esim to make and receive calls and texts.
I'll be in Japan for a few weeks next month. Just to clarify, to do what you've mentioned here, would I simply disable data roaming on the Kogan SIM, keep Wi-Fi calling enabled, and use the local data esim?
The issues with kogan is the lack of premium SMS for confirmations from places that use shortcodes instead of long phone numbers, and that when you are out of data its a chore and expensive to get any more. When I ran out with only 1 month to go it was more sensible to just bin the sim than to get more data as the price and block size is well out of touch with where it should be.
Gurezaemon:
I'll be in Japan for a few weeks next month. Just to clarify, to do what you've mentioned here, would I simply disable data roaming on the Kogan SIM, keep Wi-Fi calling enabled, and use the local data esim?
Haha. Japan is where we went. Yes in SIM manager just ensure data roaming is selected to the local data esim.

amanzi:
I'd be keen to hear from existing Kogan customers if they have had any issues on Kogan? I've got my kids on one of the Mighty Mobile unlimited plans, but their 50% deal is ending in April so will need to move them onto something else. With regards to the Kogan Extra Large plan - am I reading this correctly that the total data gets split into 32GB per month? Effectively, I get two prepay accounts, with 32GB data per month, for about $20 per month each.
I moved from the Mighty $20 plan to Kogan's large plan in December, no issue to report from my end. Bought a voucher for $330, split with another Geekzone member ($165 each). 15GB/month for $13.75.
Porting from them was easy too although it failed initially because I ticked the wrong box the first time 😅 Was up and running in a couple of hours as soon as Mighty Mobile's app stopped showing my number on it.
Offer says 4G - but friends have said phones show 5G and the website says:
”Powered by the One New Zealand 5G network”
Has anyone got a confirmation on what that means?
Are they limiting speed?
Jon
Offer says 5G when I read it.
- Unlimited standard calls & texts*
- Bring your own device
- Fast 5G network speeds
- That's equivalent to $13.75 per person, per month
Looks like old boiler plate text on that second page, complete with the old logo. It's probably that page being outdated.
Anyone want to go halves on a Large plan? I only need voucher code for a top-up no SIM. Send a message if keen
jonb:
Anyone want to go halves on a Large plan? I only need voucher code for a top-up no SIM. Send a message if keen
I'm keen. I'll DM you.