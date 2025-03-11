Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
neb

neb

11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#318992 11-Mar-2025 19:40
Send private message

 

Not sure if it's everywhere, this is the Westgate Bunnings.

Create new topic
johno1234
2729 posts

Uber Geek


  #3352863 11-Mar-2025 21:53
Send private message

I wish there was an online way to check stores for these deals. I've seen similar deals at Mt Wellington but they're rare. 

 
 
 
 

Wakrak
1700 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3352921 11-Mar-2025 22:45
Send private message

johno1234:

 

I wish there was an online way to check stores for these deals. I've seen similar deals at Mt Wellington but they're rare. 

 

 

 

 

https://bunningsnz.youinstock.com.au

openmedia
3308 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3352928 12-Mar-2025 00:00
Send private message

I just picked up a pack as I've a bunch of 3+ year old batteries that are nearly dead.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.



Wakrak
1700 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3352938 12-Mar-2025 07:20
Send private message

openmedia:

 

I just picked up a pack as I've a bunch of 3+ year old batteries that are nearly dead.

 

 

Do you have the SKU number by chance? 

Jizah
232 posts

Master Geek


  #3352963 12-Mar-2025 08:56
Send private message

Wakrak:

 

openmedia:

 

I just picked up a pack as I've a bunch of 3+ year old batteries that are nearly dead.

 

 

Do you have the SKU number by chance? 

 

 

 

 

Try 0417097

Wakrak
1700 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3353082 12-Mar-2025 10:45
Send private message

Jizah:

 

Wakrak:

 

openmedia:

 

I just picked up a pack as I've a bunch of 3+ year old batteries that are nearly dead.

 

 

Do you have the SKU number by chance? 

 

 

 

 

Try 0417097

 

 

 

 

Thanks. Looks like there's a decent amount of stock available 

 

Bunnings NZ Stock Checker - Ozito PXC 18V 3 x 4Ah Battery Pack PXBP-340

johno1234
2729 posts

Uber Geek


  #3353087 12-Mar-2025 11:08
Send private message

This is very handy - thanks for the link @Wakrak

Create new topic





