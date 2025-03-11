Not sure if it's everywhere, this is the Westgate Bunnings.
I wish there was an online way to check stores for these deals. I’ve seen similar deals at Mt Wellington but they’re rare.
johno1234:
openmedia:
I just picked up a pack as I've a bunch of 3+ year old batteries that are nearly dead.
Do you have the SKU number by chance?
Wakrak:
openmedia:
Try 0417097
Jizah:
Wakrak:
openmedia:
Thanks. Looks like there's a decent amount of stock available
Bunnings NZ Stock Checker - Ozito PXC 18V 3 x 4Ah Battery Pack PXBP-340