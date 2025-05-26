Press release:

LG Electronics (LG) is offering three months of unlimited access to Apple Originals and more for NZD$3.99 per month to eligible LG Smart TV users in New Zealand.

The offer is available within the Apple TV app of compatible 4K and 8K LG Smart TVs (2018 models and later)1, along with lifestyle screen models StanbyME, StanbyME Go, LG MyView smart monitors and LG CineBeam projectors. This limited-time offer ends July 7. 2



Apple TV+ is renowned for premium, award-winning drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment. LG Smart TV owners can access Apple TV+ content including the cultural phenomenon Severance, hit sci-fi favourites like Silo, acclaimed comedies like “The Studio”, compelling dramas like The Morning Show and Your Friends & Neighbours, and global hit films including The Gorge, The Instigators, Wolfs, The Family Plan and more. Apple TV+ also offers award-winning series for kids and families including Jane and Stillwater, and beloved Peanuts originals.

The company’s industry-leading OLED TVs feature both Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® to deliver a premium home entertainment experience. With this technology, LG Smart TV users can enjoy Apple TV+ content in 4K, complete with immersive sound and cinematic picture quality. Premium LG TVs support both Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode, available with and enhancing Apple TV+ titles mastered in Dolby Vision for a true-to-vision experience.

LG is committed to elevating the viewing experience by offering an extensive array of content and services, market leading picture quality and immersive audio. LG Smart users can access the full suite of content and services offered by LG Smart TVs with the versatile and user-friendly webOS platform.

Fineprint:

1.Apple TV+ offer applies to 2019-2025 LG 4K and 8K Smart TVs supporting webOS4.5 (2019) – webOS25 (2025), StanbyME, StanbyME Go and UHD and WQHD Smart. Internet connection, subscription and data changes may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third-party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.

2. Apple TV+: Offer ends 7/7/2025. Offer also available in the Apple TV app. Valid only for new and qualified returning subscribers to Apple TV+. Cannot be combined with other offers providing access to the same service. Limit one offer per TV and Apple Account. Plan automatically renews at [$14.99] per month until cancelled.