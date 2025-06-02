Mighty Mobile - NZ's Mightiest Prepay Plans

June 2025 Double Trouble - Buy One Get One FREE Offer:

Offer available to new customers only (defined as individuals who have not previously activated a Mighty Mobile SIM or plan). Offer valid until 28 June 2025. New plans are set to auto-renew by default—you can manage or cancel your plan at any time via your account. The free 365 plan applies for the first 12 months only. Subsequent renewals will be charged at the then-current standard 365 rate (see mightymobile.co.nz/#Price-Overview). SIM must be activated within 3 months from purchase, or the promotional offer may be forfeited.

Credit: Cheapies