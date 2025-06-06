Requires FIRST membership. Can take advantage of a 14-day trial if you haven't signed up before. But for the love of your wallet, please remember to cancel your subscription after placing your order.

Shop 40 Piece 3.6V Cordless Electric Screwdriver Kit - Dick Smith

Bit of feedback on my post on Cheapies

Description

Effortless screwing. Forward and reverse buttons for one-hand operation.

3.6V tightening power. Suitable for any light-duty tasks.

Adjustable 4-gear torque. Powerful motor with up to 5 Nm torque.

Rechargeable battery. 1300mAh battery charges via USB-C port.

Built-in LED light. 2 front lights for better visibility.

Wide application. Includes 32 different screwdriver bits for various tasks.

Specifications

Voltage 3.6V DC

Max Torque 5N.M

Charging Time 3-5 hours

Battery 18650/1300MAh

What's Included

1 × 3.6V Cordless Electric Screwdriver Kit

32 x Screwdriver Bits

4 x Sockets

1 x Socket Adapter

1 x Magnetiser

1 x Magnetic Bit Holder

1 x Screw Set

1 x Charging Cord

1 x Carry Case

1 x User Manual

Image of all parts included