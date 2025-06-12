Cricut Mid-year Sale with up to 34% off Cricut smart cutting and heat press machines at leading retailers – Harvey Norman, Spotlight, The Warehouse, and Warehouse Stationery. These deals (below) will be available from the 11th of June to the 2nd of July.

Cricut Joy | Up to 23% off | Now $299 (was $389) | Available at Harvey Norman, Spotlight, The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery

Explore your creative side with Cricut Joy, the compact smart cutting machine that can cut and draw to create a huge range of designs - from custom tees to bespoke cards, to labels, you’re only limited by your imagination!

Cricut Joy Xtra | Up to 20% off | Now $399 (was $499) | Available at Harvey Norman, and Spotlight

Organise, personalise and customise with Cricut Joy Xtra! From custom decor to personalised labels, t-shirts, full-colour stickers, and more, Cricut Joy Xtra is the perfect desk-sized (A4) smart cutting machine that transforms your creative visions into custom gear with ease.

Cricut Explore 3 | Up to 26% off | Now $419 (was $569) | Available at Spotlight, The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery

Cricut Explore 3 is the smart cutting machine that can cut and draw on 100+ materials, everything from cardstock, vinyl and iron-on to specialty materials like glitter paper, cork and bonded fabric. Whether you are a small business, or just prefer a personal touch to your creations, create with Cricut Explore 3!

Cricut Maker 3 | Up to 25% off | Now $599 (was $799) | Available at Warehouse Stationery , Spotlight, The Warehouse

Customise and personalise literally anything with Cricut Maker 3! The most versatile of Cricut’s smart cutting machines, Cricut Maker 3 can cut, draw, engrave and deboss up to 300+ materials including vinyl, iron-on, balsa wood, fabrics, and more. It works with an app named Design Space, where you can design your own project or choose from thousands of ready to make designs.

Cricut EasyPress Mini Zen Blue | Up to 28% off | Now $99 (was $139) | Available at Spotlight and Harvey Norman

Cricut EasyPress Mini Zen Blue takes your projecting to the next level, enabling a professional and seamless finish! Perfect for heat projects that have hard-to-reach places like over seams, on shoes, stuffed animals and more.

Cricut EasyPress 3 9x9 | Up to 14% off | Now $299 (was $349) | Available at Spotlight, Harvey Norman, and Warehouse Stationery and The Warehouse and Cricut EasyPress 3 12x10 | Up to 26% off | Now $329 (was $449) | Available at Spotlight and Harvey Norman

Add personalised graphics with Cricut EasyPress 3, stress less and just press – make a pro-looking tote, t-shirt, jumper, merch and more! Using Cricut Heat app, you can easily set the ideal time and temperature in a tap, plus get step-by-step instructions for every project.

Cricut Brightpad Go | Up to 34% off | Now $125 (was $189.95) | Available at Harvey Norman

For the detail dense weeding projects, get the best visibility for your projects with Cricut Brightpad Go! With 5 different LED light settings, maintain precision within your cutting lines during weeding and heat transfer creations.

Cricut Joy Bundle | Up to 17% off | Now $395 (Was $478.70) | Available in store only at The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery

A beginner or Cricut professional? Search no more! Cricut Joy Bundle has everything you need to bring your projects to life with our perfectly compact Cricut Joy!