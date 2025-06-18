HP SALE, DEALS & OFFERS - Shop HP.com New Zealand
Spotted on Cheapies
Thank you. I was looking at wide screen monitors on the weekend. Glad I waited.
Monitor OOS
People are still buying PCs with spinning rust as the main HDD?
shk292:
People are still buying PCs with spinning rust as the main HDD?
The information is poorly presented, but the two machines I looked at which appear to show an HDD as the main drive actually have an SSD and a HDD.
“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams
Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management. A great Kiwi company.
Thanks! Now my kid has his B-day prezzy.
Some of these machines are not really worth it even on sale. The screens are nice though.