Wakrak

Uber Geek
#319956 18-Jun-2025 11:52
HP SALE, DEALS & OFFERS - Shop HP.com New Zealand

 

Spotted on Cheapies

NotReally
Master Geek
  #3385281 18-Jun-2025 13:37
Thank you. I was looking at wide screen monitors on the weekend. Glad I waited.



Wakrak

Uber Geek
  #3385291 18-Jun-2025 14:19
Monitor OOS

shk292
Uber Geek
  #3385332 18-Jun-2025 16:02
People are still buying PCs with spinning rust as the main HDD?



Dynamic
Uber Geek
  #3385339 18-Jun-2025 16:36
shk292:

 

People are still buying PCs with spinning rust as the main HDD?

 

 

The information is poorly presented, but the two machines I looked at which appear to show an HDD as the main drive actually have an SSD and a HDD.




olivernz
Ultimate Geek
  #3385372 18-Jun-2025 22:01
Thanks! Now my kid has his B-day prezzy.

 

 

SpartanVXL
Uber Geek
  #3385401 19-Jun-2025 09:07
Some of these machines are not really worth it even on sale. The screens are nice though.

